Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit add Capitol Theatre show to tour (updated dates)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit just played a pair of NYC shows on Friday and Saturday at The Rooftop at Pier 17, and they've now announced that they'll be back in the area later this fall. They'll play November 19 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY. Singer/songwriter S.G. Goodman opens, and tickets go on sale Friday 10/1 at 10 AM, with a venue presale starting Thursday 9/30 at 10 AM.

Jason and the 400 Unit will be on the road in the US throughout the rest of the year, and their tour resumes in 2022 with more North American shows in February and March. In fall of 2022, they head overseas for shows in Europe and the UK. See all of their upcoming dates, and pictures from Friday's NYC show, below.

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT: 2021-2022 TOUR

Oct 2, 2021 - Oct 3, 2021 ShoalsFest Florence, AL

Oct 7, 2021 Saenger Theatre Mobile, AL *

Oct 8, 2021 Soundstage at Graceland Memphis, TN +

Oct 10, 2021 The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK (

Oct 15, 2021 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN x

Oct 16, 2021 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN +

Oct 17, 2021 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN }

Oct 19, 2021 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN [

Oct 20, 2021 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN "

Oct 22, 2021 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN ?

Oct 23, 2021 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN ;

Oct 24, 2021 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN !

Nov 19, 2021 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY @

Nov 26, 2021 Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC ~

Nov 27, 2021 Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC ~

Nov 28, 2021 The Peace Center Greenville, SC @

Nov 30, 2021 Stifel Theatre St Louis, MO ^

Dec 1, 2021 The Armory Minneapolis, MN ^

Dec 2, 2021 Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI ^

Dec 4, 2021 The Rust Belt East Moline, IL ^

Dec 5, 2021 Owensboro Sportscenter Owensboro, KY @

Dec 7, 2021 UPMC Events Center Moon, PA ^

Dec 8, 2021 Akron Civic Theatre Akron, OH $

Dec 10, 2021 Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH =

Dec 11, 2021 Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH =

Dec 12, 2021 Appalachian Wireless Arena Pikeville, KY %

Dec 16, 2021 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA +

Dec 17, 2021 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA &

Dec 18, 2021 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA @

Dec 19, 2021 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA %

Feb 24, 2022 The Warfield Theatre San Francisco, CA #

Feb 25, 2022 The Warfield Theatre San Francisco, CA #

Feb 26, 2022 The Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA #

Mar 1, 2022 The Orpheum Vancouver, BC #

Mar 2, 2022 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA #

Jun 18, 2022 Williamsburg Live - DeWitt Museum - Lawn Williamsburg, VA

Aug 26, 2022 - Aug 28, 2022 Beach Road Weekend Tisbury, MA

Nov 6, 2022 Stockholm Waterfront Stockholm, Sweden

Nov 7, 2022 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Oslo

Nov 9, 2022 Vega Copenhagen, Denmark

Nov 10, 2022 Festsaal Kreuzberg Berlin, Germany

Nov 12, 2022 De Roma Antwerp, Belgium

Nov 13, 2022 Gloria Theater Cologne, Germany

Nov 14, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 15, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 17, 2022 Eventim Apollo London, United Kingdom

Nov 18, 2022 O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, UK

Nov 19, 2022 Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland

* - w/ Rob Aldridge

( - w/ John Calvin Abney

x - w/ Amanda Shires

} - w/ Mickey Guyton

[ - w/ Amythyst Kiah

" - w/ Shemekia Copeland

? - w/ Allison Russell

; - w/ Joy Oladokun

! - w/ Adia Victoria

~ - w/ Hiss Golden Messenger

^ - w/ Strand of Oaks

$ - w/ Molly Tuttle

= - w/ Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

+ - w/ Brittney Spencer

& - w/ Gabe Lee

@ - w/ S.G. Goodman

% - w/ Morgan Wade

# - w/ Lucinda Williams