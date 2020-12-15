Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit streaming New Year’s Eve show

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are celebrating New Year's Eve with a virtual concert. They'll return to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville (where Jason and Amanda Shires streamed the release show for Reunions earlier in the pandemic, marking the recently opened venue's first real concert), on Thursday, December 31, at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, you can watch Jason and Amanda perform on Cyndi Lauper's recent Home for the Holidays beneft, where they played "The Problem," their International Safe Abortion day duet from earlier this year.