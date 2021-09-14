Jason Isbell announces guest-filled Georgia charity covers LP, shares R.E.M. “Driver 8″ cover

Back in November, Jason Isbell promised that if Biden won Georgia he would make a charity covers album of his favorite Georgia songs and donate the money to charity. Biden did indeed win Georgia, and now Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have officially announced the album, Georgia Blue, due out October 15 via Southeastern Records with all proceeds benefitting Black Voters Matter, Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight, and Georgia STAND-UP. Pre-order it here.

It features covers of R.E.M., Cat Power, Otis Redding, Gladys Knight & the Pips, The Allman Brothers Band, James Brown, Indigo Girls, Now It's Overhead, Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, Vic Chesnutt, The Black Crowes, and Precious Bryant, and guest contributions from Julien Baker, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Béla Fleck, Chris Thile, Brittney Spencer, Adia Victoria, and more. Jason says:

Georgia Blue is a labor of love. On election day 2020, when I saw that there was a good chance the state of Georgia might go blue, I came up with an idea: to record an album of Georgia-related songs as a thank you to the state and donate the money to a Georgia-based non-profit organization. I will admit my motivations were a bit selfish. For years, I’ve been looking for an excuse to record these songs with my band and some friends. The songs on this album are some of my favorite Georgia-related songs…We have roots and blues and R&B, so we enlisted some brilliant artists to help us pull off songs by Precious Bryant, James Brown and Gladys Knight. My favorite part of the Georgia Blue recording process was having the opportunity to work with these very special artists, and I thank them: Amanda Shires, Brittney Spencer, Adia Victoria, Brandi Carlile, Julien Baker, Bèla Fleck, Chris Thile, Steve Gorman, Peter Levin and John Paul White. I hope you enjoy listening to these recordings as much as we enjoyed making them. Keep listening to good music and fighting the good fight.

The first single is a cover of R.E.M.'s classic "Driver 8" featuring John Paul White, and Jason nails a balance between staying faithful to the original and making it sound like a 400 Unit song. Listen and check out the full tracklist below.

The 400 Unit are also on tour now (and they've been doing Stones covers live in honor of Charlie Watts), and that tour hits NYC's September 24 & 25 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 with Joy Oladokun (tickets). All dates are listed below. They also made the live debut of "Driver 8" in Athens, Georgia on Sunday (8/12) and you can watch the video of that performance below too.

Tracklist

1. “Nightswimming” feat. Béla Fleck and Chris Thile (originally performed by R.E.M.)

2. “Honeysuckle Blue” feat. Sadler Vaden (originally performed by Drivin’ N’ Cryin’)

3. “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” feat. Brittney Spencer (originally performed by

James Brown)

4. “Cross Bones Style” feat. Amanda Shires (originally performed by Cat Power)

5. “The Truth” feat. Adia Victoria (originally performed by Precious Bryant)

6. “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” (originally performed by Otis Redding)

7. “Sometimes Salvation” feat. Steve Gorman (originally performed by The Black Crowes)

8. “Kid Fears” feat. Julien Baker and Brandi Carlile (originally performed by Indigo Girls)

9. “Reverse” (originally performed by Now It’s Overhead)

10. “Midnight Train To Georgia” feat. Brittney Spencer and John Paul White (originally performed by Gladys Knight & The Pips)

11. “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed” feat. Peter Levin (originally performed by The Allman

Brothers Band)

12. “I’m Through” (originally performed by Vic Chesnutt)

13. “Driver 8” feat. John Paul White (originally performed by R.E.M.)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

September 14—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap*

September 15—Philadelphia, PA—Met Opera House†

September 17—Fredericton, Canada—Harvest Music Festival

September 18—Boston, MA—The Wang Theatre‡

September 19—East Aurora, NY—Borderland Music Festival

September 20—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore§

September 24—New York, NY—Rooftop at Pier 17+

September 25—New York, NY—Rooftop at Pier 17+

September 26—Richmond, VA—Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway+

October 2-3—Florence, AL—ShoalsFest

October 7—Mobile, AL—Saenger Theatre# (SOLD OUT)

October 8—Memphis, TN—Soundstage at Graceland§

October 10—Oklahoma City, OK—The Criterion

October 15—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium^ (SOLD OUT)

October 16—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium§ (SOLD OUT)

October 17—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium° (SOLD OUT)

October 19—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium%

October 20—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium**

October 22—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium†† (SOLD OUT)

October 23—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium+ (SOLD OUT)

October 24—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium‡‡

November 26—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center§§

November 27—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center§§

November 28—Greenville, SC—The Peace Center‡

November 30—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre++

December 1—Minneapolis, MN—The Armory++

December 2—Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theater++

December 4—East Moline, IL—The Rust Belt++

December 5—Owensboro, KY—Owensboro Sportscenter‡

December 7—Moon, PA—UPMC Events Center++

December 8—Akron, OH—Akron Civic Theatre##

December 10—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center^^

December 11—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center^^

December 12—Pikeville, KY—Appalachian Wireless Arena°°

December 16—Atlanta, GA—The Tabernacle§

December 17—Atlanta, GA—The Tabernacle%%

December 18—Atlanta, GA—The Tabernacle‡

December 19—Atlanta, GA—The Tabernacle°°

February 24, 2022—San Francisco, CA—The Warfield Theatre~

February 25, 2022—San Francisco, CA—The Warfield Theatre~

February 26, 2022—Santa Barbara, CA—The Arlington Theatre~

March 1, 2022—Vancouver, Canada—The Orpheum~

March 2, 2022—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre~

June 18, 2022—Williamsburg, VA—Williamsburg Live at DeWitt Museum

August 26-28, 2022—Tisbury, MA—Beach Road Weekend

*with special guest Waxahatchee

†with special guest Kathleen Edwards

‡with special guest S.G. Goodman

§with special guest Brittney Spencer

+with special guest Joy Oladokun

#with special guest Rob Aldridge

^with special guest Amanda Shires

°with special guest Mickey Guyton

%with special guest Amythyst Kiah

**with special guest Shemekia Copeland

††with special guest Allison Russell

‡‡with special guest Adia Victoria

§§with special guest Hiss Golden Messenger

++with special guest Strand of Oaks

##with special guest Molly Tuttle

^^with special guest Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

°°with special guest Morgan Wade

%%with special guest Gabe Lee

~with special guest Lucinda Williams