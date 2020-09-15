Jason Isbell announces socially distanced shows

In another year, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit would have spent much of the past few months on the road, touring in support of their great 2020 album Reunions. The coronavirus has kept that from happening in 2020, of course, but now they have announced a trio of outdoor, socially distanced shows. They'll perform at Pelham, TN's The Caverns on October 9, 10, and 11; tickets go on sale Friday, September 18 at 10 AM CT.

The Caverns' underground cave system is known as a unique subterranean location for live music, but these shows are happening outside the caves rather than in them. The venue writes:

The concerts will take place outdoors on a hillside above The Caverns cave music venue and overlooking the beautiful Payne Cove. Guests will arrive at staggered times, be asked COVID-19 screening questions, receive a temperature check, and enjoy the show from socially distanced pods. Bring your own chairs for this seated show. Masks will be mandatory, except when guests are in their pods. All concessions and merchandise will be ordered through an app and delivered contactless to your pod eliminating lines and limiting the need to leave your pod. While the music plays on above ground, restrooms will be used inside The Caverns subterranean music venue to give guests an opportunity to duck below the surface to see the world famous underground music venue.

The space is split up into two-person, four-person, and six-person pods, with a minimum of six feet between them, and according to the venue's FAQ, they're assigned "on a best available basis at the time of purchase. Pod layout is subject to change to ensure we can safely socially distance all pods and create a pleasurable viewing experience." Combining pods isn't allowed, and everyone seated in a pod has to arrive during a designated arrival window.

For more information, visit The Caverns' Above Ground info page.

--