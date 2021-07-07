Jason Isbell & Bleachers cover each other on new charity 7″ (listen)

Jason Isbell and Bleachers are releasing a split-7" where they cover each other's songs, with all proceeds going to support The Ally Coalition, Jack and Rachel Antonoff's LGBTQ equality organization. Bleachers take on "Dreamsicle" from 2020's Reunions, while Jason puts his own spin on "45" from Bleachers' upcoming album Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night. You can listen to a bit of both covers below.

"Love this Bleachers song, I love what Jack did with Dreamsicle," says Isbell. "This was a hell of a lot of fun!" Bleachers' Jack adds, simply, "jason isbell is the shit!”

You can pre-order the 7" here, which is expected out in late 2021.

You can pick up Jason Isbell's Reunions on vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.