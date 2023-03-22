Jason Isbell documentary ‘Running With Our Eyes Closed’ hits HBO in April (watch the trailer)

Jason Isbell's great 2020 album Reunions is the subject of a new documentary, Running With Our Eyes Closed, that is the latest in HBO & The Ringer's Music Box series. It's out April 7 and here's the synopsis:

In his own words, renowned singer and songwriter Jason Isbell takes us on an unexpected journey through his musical evolution and creative process as he goes into the studio to record his new album “Reunions” with his band The 400 Unit. With striking candor and honesty, Isbell lays bare his difficult childhood, his struggles with addiction and relationships, and funneling all his pain and private battles into his music. When the COVID-19 pandemic arrives and forces him and his family into lockdown, Isbell must confront the self-doubt and fears that isolation brings to a recovering addict and artist, even as the album releases to rave reviews.

Produced by the Duplass brothers and directed by Sam Jones, who made classic Wilco documentary I Am Trying to Break Your Heart, Running With Our Eyes Closed includes interviews with Isbell, his wife Amanda Shires, plus Chad Gamble, Sadler Vaden, Jimbo Hart, Derry DeBorja, Patterson Hood, Dave Cobb, and more. Watch the trailer below.

It's going to be a busy year for Jason. His new album, Weathervanes, is out in June, and he and the 400 Unit will be on tour. Before that, he and Amanda are this year's Record Store Day Ambassadors. He also appears in Killers of the Flower Moon, the new Martin Scorsese film made for AppleTV that also features Sturgill Simpson alongside stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons, that should be out by the end of the year. Stay tuned for more news on that.