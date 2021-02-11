Jason Isbell donating royalties from Morgan Wallen’s “Cover Me Up” cover to the NAACP

Jason Isbell revealed on Twitter that he'll be donating all the royalties he makes from Morgan Wallen's 2019 cover of Isbell's song "Cover Me Up" (which also appears on Wallen's chart-topping Dangerous: The Double Album) to the NAACP, after Wallen was caught on camera using the N word. His tweet came after it was revealed that Wallen's streaming numbers rose after the news that he used the slur broke. Jason wrote:

When the news first broke, Jason tweeted, "Wallen’s behavior is disgusting and horrifying. I think this is an opportunity for the country music industry to give that spot to somebody who deserves it, and there are lots of black artists who deserve it." He also added, "If he isn’t held accountable, black people in the industry will know how little country music really cares about them, even now. And that’s much sadder to me than alcoholism. [...] And yes, alcohol doesn’t make you use that word."

Previously, Wallen's label suspended his contract and his music was pulled from several major radio stations and streaming service playlists.

Meanwhile, Wallen addressed the situation again in a new video, saying in part, "I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me, but for today, please don’t. I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept any penalties I am facing."

He also adds, "The video you saw was me on hour 72 of 72 on a bender." Here's the full thing: