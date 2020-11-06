Jason Isbell promises charity covers album if Biden wins Georgia, releases song w/ Barry Gibb

We're still awaiting election results in four key battleground states, including Georgia, which flipped to blue this morning, with Biden leading Trump by about 1,100 votes as of 6 AM ET with about 98% of the ballots counted. Georgia is also now at the center of this race because it could potentially host two Senate runoffs in January, which could decide which party controls the Senate. If you voted absentee in Georgia, check the status of your ballot. If it was rejected, you have until 5 PM today (11/6) to fix it. And if you aren't already registered, new voters can register by December 7 for the January 5 runoff election.

Meanwhile, Jason Isbell pledged, "If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs- REM, Gladys Knight, Vic Chesnutt, Allmans, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Now It’s Overhead, etc... And damn is that gonna be fun." One person asked him if he would do it in time to donate a portion of the profits to the Democratic Party of Georgia in time for the runoff elections, and Jason replied, "Ahh brilliant maybe so."

Meanwhile, Jason just released a song with The Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb for Gibb's upcoming Dave Cobb-produced album GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, which features country and bluegrass-inspired reworkings of songs from the Bee Gees catalog and Gibbs' solo career. Other guests include Dolly Parton, Sheryl Crow, Alison Krauss, Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Olivia Newton-John, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, and more.

Jason duets with Barry on "Words Of A Fool," a song that was intended for Gibbs' aborted 1986 solo album, and they sound great together. Jason said, "Barry Gibb is one of the greatest songwriters and singers in popular music history, and I’m happy to say he still has that beautiful voice and that magical sense of melody. Working with him on this project has been one of the great honors of my career. He’s a prince."

Listen:

Last but not least, for today's Bandcamp Friday fundraiser, Jason Isbell, Mike Cooley, and Patterson Hood released Live at the Shoals Theatre on Bandcamp, a live album of their trio set at Shoals Theatre on 6/15/14. You can purchase the whole thing here and listen to one track below.