Jason Isbell promises Texas covers album if Beto O’Rourke elected governor

Back in November, Jason Isbell promised to make a charity covers album of his favorite Georgia songs if Biden won the state. Sure enough, Georgia went blue, and Jason released Georgia Blue, featuring covers of R.E.M., Cat Power, Otis Redding, Gladys Knight & the Pips, The Allman Brothers Band, James Brown, Now It's Overhead, Vic Chesnutt, and more. With Beto O'Rourke having announced his run for Texas Governor as a Democrat, it looks like Jason could have another covers album in the works, if that state goes blue, too. Jason recently tweeted his support for Beto, writing, "You need a singer for anything, you just call."

Twitter user @Ryan_Harborough replied, "If he wins, do we get a Texas covers album?," to which Jason replied, "You know what hell yes."

Steve Albini joined the thread too, writing, "Happy to donate studio time for sessions and engineer," and putting in requests for Bubble Puppy's "Hot Smoke & Sassafras," Glass Eye's "Dimsey Naish," and Roky Erickson's "Two Headed Dog."

Calexico also pledged their services, writing, "Yes count Calexico in as well. Would love to help in any way," and "Our drummer John Convertino lives in El Paso so we’d love to help."

Stay tuned for updates.

Meanwhile, Jason's tour picks back up again later this week with a show at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre on November 19 with S.G. Goodman.

See pictures from Jason's Rooftop at Pier 17 show earlier this year below.