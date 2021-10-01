Jason Isbell releases cover of Gladys Knight’s “Midnight Train To Georgia” ft. Brittney Spencer

Jason Isbell has shared the second single off his upcoming Georgia charity covers album, following his rendition of R.E.M.'s "Driver 8." The new one's of Gladys Knight & The Pips' classic hit "Midnight Train To Georgia," and Jason hands lead vocals over to Brittney Spencer, who opened some of Jason's recent shows and sung The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" on stage with them. John Paul White is on the cover too, and it's a lovely rendition. Listen below.

The album comes out 10/15 via Southeastern Records and will benefit Black Voters Matter, Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight, and Georgia STAND-UP. Pre-order it here.

Jason's tour also recently hit NYC for two nights (pictures, review), and he'll be back in the area to play the Capitol Theatre on November 19 (tickets).