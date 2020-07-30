Jason Isbell releases live album of 2016 Beacon Theatre show

Throughout the past few months, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have been releasing a series of live albums on Bandcamp. The newest one is from their February 26, 2016 show at NYC's Beacon Theatre.

This show was heavy on songs from 2013's Southeastern and 2015's Something More than Free, including "Cover Me Up," "Flying Over Water," "Super 8," "Elephant," "24 Frames," "If It Takes a Lifetime," "Hudson Commodore," and many others. As with all these albums, you can stream one song for free below ("If It Takes a Lifetime") and you have to purchase the album at Bandcamp to hear the rest.

In the album's description, Jason also urges listeners to "make sure [they] are registered to vote," linking to an organization called HeadCount that uses "the power of music" to register voters and promote participation in democracy.

Jason's previous recently-released Bandcamp live albums include Live at the CMA Theater - Nashville, TN - 12/12/17, Live at Innings Festival - Tempe, AZ - 2​/​29​/​20 (which was the 400 Unit's last show before lockdown, and includes the live debut of "Be Afraid" off Jason's great new album Reunions, "Overseas" from that same album, and a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Oh Well"), Reunions: Live at Brooklyn Bowl (a live album of the excellent livestreamed release show that Jason and Amanda Shires played in celebration of Reunions), Live at the George Theatre - Athens, GA - 12/2/16 (part of a three-night run they spent there), and Live at the Alabama Theatre - Birmingham, AL - 1/20/18. Jason also recently released a demo of the song he wrote for A Star is Born, alongside the previously unreleased "Alabama Sky."

Jason was also one of the many musicians to pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green, who passed away this past weekend.

And, in case you missed it, Jason and Amanda Shires released this performance for Lit Hub earlier this week: