Jason Isbell releases live album of Country Music Hall of Fame concert

Jason Isbell has released his third live album on Bandcamp of the past month, Live at the CMA Theater - Nashville, TN - 12/12/17. As the title suggests, this album was recorded with his band The 400 Unit during the run of shows they did at the Country Music Hall of Fame back in 2017, the year that Isbell was the hall of fame's artist in residence.

Opening song "Last Of My Kind" is streaming, but you have to purchase the album for $10 or more on Bqndcamp to hear the whole thing, which also includes live renditions of "Hope The High Road," "If It Takes A Lifetime," "Cover Me Up," "White Man's World," "If We Were Vampires," and more.

Jason's previous Bandcamp live album is Live at Innings Festival - Tempe, AZ - 2​/​29​/​20, which was the 400 Unit's last show before lockdown, and includes the live debut of "Be Afraid" off Jason's great new album Reunions, "Overseas" from that same album, and a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Oh Well." Before that, he and Amanda Shires released Reunions: Live at Brooklyn Bowl, a live album of the excellent livestreamed release show that they played in celebration of Reunions.

Jason also released a demo of the song he wrote for A Star is Born, alongside the previously unreleased "Alabama Sky" for last week's Bandcamp day.

You can also find Jason performing as part of the upcoming Newport Folk Festival livestream weekend during a Mavis Staples 80th Birthday celebration on Friday, July 31 at 8:30 PM ET. The day will also feature sets from Mavis herself, Brandi Carlile, Grace Potter, Phoebe Bridgers, and others. Tickets go on sale July 14 at 10 AM ET.

Tracklist

1. Last Of My Kind

2. Tupelo 04:48

3. Life You Chose 04:05

4. Travelling Alone 05:35

5. Relatively Easy 06:47

6. Speed Trap Town 08:38

7. Something More Than Free 04:19

8. Hope The High Road 03:22

9. White Man's World 04:20

10. Outfit 07:38

11. Codeine 07:16

12. Molotov 04:01

13. Cover Me Up 09:26

14. If It Takes A Lifetime 04:31

15. Chaos and Clothes 04:48

16. Something To Love 07:54

17. If We Were Vampires 04:14

18. Alabama Pines 05:30