Jason Isbell requiring proof of vaccination at shows: “If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play”

Jason Isbell has announced that for the foreseeable future, concertgoers will need to show proof of COVID vaccination or a current negative test to attend one of his shows. "If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play," he wrote on Twitter.

He went on MSNBC to talk with Stephanie Ruhle about his decision which may not please all of his fans. "All the response I've gotten from people in the business has been positive," Isbell told Ruhle. "They understand that we could go back to not working at all and a lot of these smaller venues, they aren't going to be able to reopen if they go through another round of shutdowns...they're just getting so much pushback from some of the governors of certain states who want to kowtow to their political base and try to make people think that their freedom is being encroached upon. I'm all for freedom but I think if you're dead, you don't have any freedoms at all. It's probably important to stay alive before you start questioning your liberty. It's life and then it's liberty and then it's the pursuit of happiness."

You can watch that clip below.

Other artists, including Japanese Breakfast, have also begun requiring proof of vaccination to attend their shows, and Live Nation recently announced that they'd allow artists to restrict show attendance to people who have been vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID test.

Jason is on tour now, playing Austin tonight (8/9) with Lucinda Williams, and he'll be in NYC for two shows at the Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 24 & 25 with Joy Oladokun (tickets). All dates are listed below.

JASON ISBELL - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

AUG 9, 2021 - ACL Live at the Moody Theatre - Austin, TX - w/ Lucinda Williams

AUG 11, 2021 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Houston, TX - w/ Lucinda Williams

AUG 12, 2021 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK - w/ Ray Wylie Hubbard

AUG 13, 2021 - Panther Island Pavilion - Fort Worth, TX - w/ Lucinda Williams

AUG 14, 2021 - First Security Amphitheater - Little Rock, AR - w/ Lucinda Williams

AUG 20, 2021 - Blue Ox Music Festival - Eau Claire, WI

AUG 21, 2021 - Cornbelter's Stadium - Normal, IL - w/ Brittney Spencer

AUG 22, 2021 - Wintrust Field - Schaumburg, IL - w/ Brittney Spencer

AUG 24, 2021 - TCU Amphitheater - Indianapolis, IN - w/ Brittney Spencer

AUG 26, 2021 - DeVos Performance Hall - Grand Rapids, MI - w/ Brittney Spencer

AUG 27, 2021 - Chautauqua Institution - Chautauqua, NY

AUG 28, 2021 - Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park - Harrisburg, PA - w/ Brittney Spencer

AUG 29, 2021 - Railbird Music Festival - Lexington, KY

SEP 2, 2021 - Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center - Columbia, SC

SEP 3, 2021 - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre - Montgomery, AL - w/ Rob Aldridge

SEP 4, 2021 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

SEP 9, 2021 - Park City Song Summit - Park City, UT

SEP 10, 2021 - SEP 12, 2021 - Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion - Bristol, TN

SEP 11, 2021 - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre - Pelham, AL - w/ Brothers Osborne, Joy Oladokun

SEP 14, 2021 - Wolf Trap - Vienna, VA - w/ Waxahatchee

SEP 15, 2021 - Met Opera House - Philadelphia, PA - w/ Kathleen Edwards

SEP 17, 2021 - Harvest Music Festival - Fredericton, Canada

SEP 18, 2021 - The Wang Theatre - Boston, MA

SEP 19, 2021 - Borderland Music Festival - East Aurora, NY

SEP 20, 2021 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI - w/ Brittney Spencer

SEP 24, 2021 - Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY - w/ Joy Oladokun

SEP 25, 2021 - Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY - w/ Joy Oladokun

SEP 26, 2021 - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! At Richmond Raceway - Richmond, VA - w/ Joy Oladokun

OCT 2, 2021 - OCT 3, 2021 - ShoalsFest - Florence, AL

OCT 7, 2021 - Saenger Theatre - Mobile, AL - w/ Rob Aldridge

OCT 8, 2021 - Brandon Amphitheater - Brandon, MS - w/ Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Brittney Spencer

OCT 10, 2021 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

OCT 15, 2021 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - w/ Amanda Shires

OCT 16, 2021 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - w/ Brittney Spencer

OCT 17, 2021 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - w/ Mickey Guyton

OCT 19, 2021 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - w/ Amythyst Kiah

OCT 20, 2021 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - w/ Shemekia Copeland

OCT 22, 2021 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - w/ Allison Russell

OCT 23, 2021 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - w/ Joy Oladokun

OCT 24, 2021 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - w/ Adia Victoria

NOV 26, 2021 - Durham Performing Arts Center - Durham, NC - w/ Hiss Golden Messenger

NOV 27, 2021 - Durham Performing Arts Center - Durham, NC - w/ Hiss Golden Messenger

NOV 28, 2021 - The Peace Center - Greenville, SC - w/ S.G. Goodman

NOV 30, 2021 - Stifel Theatre - St Louis, MO - w/ Strand of Oaks

DEC 1, 2021 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN - w/ Strand of Oaks

DEC 2, 2021 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI - w/ Strand of Oaks

DEC 4, 2021 - The Rust Belt - East Moline, IL - w/ Strand of Oaks

DEC 7, 2021 - UPMC Events Center - Moon, PA - w/ Strand of Oaks

DEC 8, 2021 - Akron Civic Theatre - Akron, OH - Support TBD

DEC 16, 2021 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA - w/ Brittney Spencer

DEC 17, 2021 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA - w/ Gabe Lee

DEC 18, 2021 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA - w/ S.G. Goodman

DEC 19, 2021 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA - w/ Morgan Wade

FEB 24, 2022 - The Warfield Theatre - San Francisco, CA - w/ Lucinda Williams

FEB 25, 2022 - The Warfield Theatre - San Francisco, CA - w/ Lucinda Williams

MAR 1, 2022 - The Orpheum - Vancouver, BC - w/ Lucinda Williams

MAR 2, 2022 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA - w/ Lucinda Williams

JUN 18, 2022 - Williamsburg Live - DeWitt Museum - Lawn - Williamsburg, VA

AUG 26, 2022 - AUG 28, 2022 - Beach Road Weekend - Tisbury, MA

NOV 6, 2022 - Stockholm Waterfront - Stockholm, Sweden

NOV 7, 2022 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Oslo

NOV 9, 2022 - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark

NOV 10, 2022 - Festsaal Kreuzberg - Berlin, Germany

NOV 12, 2022 - De Roma - Antwerp, Belgium

NOV 13, 2022 - Gloria Theater - Cologne, Germany

NOV 14, 2022 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

NOV 15, 2022 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

NOV 17, 2022 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom

NOV 18, 2022 - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, UK

NOV 19, 2022 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland