Jason Isbell reschedules shows after getting Covid, announces solo dates

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit have rescheduled a few of their upcoming shows after Jason tested positive for Covid. "Got myself a breakthrough case of Covid- feeling fine but we’ll have to cancel the next few shows," he tweeted, continuing, "Lotta sinus drainage type stuff, scratchy in my throat and some muscle aches but no cough or breathing issues fyi. Boosted and very grateful for it."

Jason's Asheville and Wilmington, NC shows are postponed indefinitely, with new dates TBA. The other rescheduled dates are Wilkes-Barre, PA (F.M. Kirby Center on January 26), Columbus, OH (Palace Theatre on January 27) and Louisville, KY (Louisville Palace on January 28 and 29). Aida Victoria opens, and all original tickets are valid for the new dates. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.

Jason has also added three new solo shows to his tour, happening in NY and NJ in April, with support from S.G. Goodman. They happen in Tarrytown (Tarrytown Music Hall on April 5), Huntington (The Paramount on April 7), and New Brunswick (State Theatre New Jersey on April 8), and tickets go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 AM ET.

See all of Jason's upcoming dates below.

JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT: 2022 TOUR

Jan 21, 2022 Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC &

Jan 22, 2022 Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC &

Jan 23, 2022 Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA &

Jan 26, 2022 F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Wilkes-Barre, PA &

Jan 27, 2022 Palace Theatre Columbus, OH &

Jan 28, 2022 Louisville Palace Theatre Louisville, KY &

Jan 29, 2022 Louisville Palace Theatre Louisville, KY &

Feb 22, 2022 The Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles, CA +

Feb 24, 2022 The Warfield Theatre San Francisco, CA +

Feb 25, 2022 The Warfield Theatre San Francisco, CA +

Feb 26, 2022 The Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA +

Mar 1, 2022 The Orpheum Vancouver, BC +

Mar 2, 2022 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA +

Mar 3, 2022 Mount Baker Theatre Bellingham, WA +

Mar 4, 2022 Keller Auditorium Portland, OR +

Mar 6, 2022 The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV +

Mar 8, 2022 Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT +

Mar 18, 2022 Luck Ranch Spicewood, TX ~

Apr 5, 2022 Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY ^

Apr 7, 2022 The Paramount Huntington, NY ^

Apr 8, 2022 State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ ^

Apr 28, 2022 Thalia Mara Hall Jackson, MS %

May 1, 2022 Wave Wichita, KS %

May 3, 2022 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO #

May 4, 2022 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO #

May 5, 2022 Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO %

May 6, 2022 JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR %

May 13, 2022 Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL @

Jun 18, 2022 Virginia Arts Festival’s Williamsburg Live Williamsburg, VA

Aug 26, 2022 - Aug 28, 2022 Beach Road Weekend Martha's Vineyard, MA

Nov 6, 2022 Stockholm Waterfront Stockholm, Sweden *

Nov 7, 2022 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Oslo *

Nov 8, 2022 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Oslo *

Nov 9, 2022 Vega Copenhagen, Denmark *

Nov 10, 2022 Festsaal Kreuzberg Berlin, Germany *

Nov 12, 2022 De Roma Antwerp, Belgium *

Nov 13, 2022 Gloria Theater Cologne, Germany *

Nov 14, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands *

Nov 15, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands *

Nov 17, 2022 Eventim Apollo London, United Kingdom *

Nov 18, 2022 O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, UK *

Nov 19, 2022 Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland *

& - w/ Adia Victoria

+ - w/ Shawn Colvin

~ - w/ Danielle Ponder

^ - Jason Isbell solo w/ S.G. Goodman

# - w/ Waxahatchee

% - w/ Heartless Bastards

@ - w/ Emmylou Harris, Waxahatchee, John Paul White

* - w/ The Rails