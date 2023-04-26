Jason Isbell shares “Cast Iron Skillet,” adds dates with Wednesday & more

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit have shared the third single off their upcoming album Weathervanes, "Cast Iron Skillet." Backed by an acoustic guitar and some gentle arrangements, Jason is in imagery-inducing, nostalgia-inducing storyteller mode with a deceptively simple song that grips you from start to finish. Listen below.

Jason also added more tour dates to his summer tour, including shows with one of the most exciting newer bands in indie rock, Wednesday, who cite Jason's former band Drive-By Truckers as a core influence on their great new album Rat Saw God. His new dates also include shows with outsider artist Lonnie Holley (whose new album features Michael Stipe, Bon Iver, Moor Mother, Sharon Van Etten, and more), and singer/songwriter S.G. Goodman. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday (4/28) at 10 AM local.

S.G. Goodman also opens his previously announced NYC-area shows: Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on July 28, Long Island's Paramount on July 31, and New Brunswick's State Theatre on August 1. All upcoming dates are listed below.

Speaking of Drive-By Truckers, their classic Isbell-era 2004 album The Dirty South is getting reissued as The Complete Dirty South, and this expanded edition features the 17-song tracklist that the band originally wanted to release, before they were convinced to cut it down. There's also a lot of cool footage, photos, and stories of Jason's time in DBT in the great new Jason Isbell documentary Running With Our Eyes Closed that's out now on HBO. If you haven't seen it yet, I highly recommend it.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit -- 2023 Tour Dates

APR 28, 2023 The Andrew J Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH w/ Amythyst Kiah

APR 29, 2023 The Andrew J Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH w/ Amythyst Kiah

APR 30, 2023 Bear Shadow Festival Highlands, NC

MAY 2, 2023 Orpheum Theater Omaha, NE w/ Amythyst Kiah

MAY 3, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO w/ Angel Olsen

MAY 4, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO w/ Angel Olsen

MAY 6, 2023 Stiefel Theatre Salina, KS w/ Amythyst Kiah

MAY 7, 2023 The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts Lubbock, TX w/ Amythyst Kiah

MAY 9, 2023 The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX w/ Amythyst Kiah

MAY 11, 2023 ACL Live at the Moody Theatre Austin, TX w/ Amythyst Kiah

MAY 12, 2023 ACL Live at the Moody Theatre Austin, TX w/ Amythyst Kiah

MAY 13, 2023 ACL Live at the Moody Theatre Austin, TX w/ Amythyst Kiah

MAY 14, 2023 The Hall Little Rock, AR w/ Amythyst Kiah

JUN 15, 2023 JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR w/ Adeem the Artist

JUN 16, 2023 - JUN 17, 2023 Open Highway Music Festival St. Louis, MO

JUN 16, 2023 Boulevardia Kansas City, MO

JUN 18, 2023 WonderRoad Indianapolis, IN

JUN 22, 2023 Sweetland Amphitheatre at Boyd Park LaGrange, GA w/ S.G. Goodman

JUN 23, 2023 Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL w/ S.G. Goodman

JUN 24, 2023 Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL w/ S.G. Goodman

JUN 25, 2023 Hill Auditorium Ann Arbor, MI w/ Peter One

JUN 29, 2023 - JUL 2, 2023 High Sierra Music Festival Quincy, CA

JUN 29, 2023 Frost Amphitheater Stanford, CA w/ Deer Tick

JUL 1, 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR w/ Deer Tick

JUL 2, 2023 Clackamas County Fairgrounds Canby, OR w/ Deer Tick

JUL 4, 2023 KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner, MT w/ Deer Tick

JUL 5, 2023 Woodland Park Zoo Seattle, WA w/ Deer Tick

JUL 6, 2023 Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox Spokane, WA w/ Deer Tick

JUL 8, 2023 Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT w/ Deer Tick

JUL 9, 2023 Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO w/ Deer Tick

JUL 11, 2023 Marquee Theatre Tempe, AZ w/ Deer Tick

JUL 12, 2023 Humphreys Concerts by the Bay San Diego, CA w/ Deer Tick

JUL 14, 2023 Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA w/ Deer Tick

JUL 15, 2023 Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles, CA w/ Deer Tick

JUL 16, 2023 Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV w/ Deer Tick

JUL 26, 2023 Riverfront Park Harrisburg, PA w/ S.G. Goodman

JUL 27, 2023 Roadrunner Boston, MA w/ S.G. Goodman

JUL 28, 2023 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY w/ S.G. Goodman

JUL 31, 2023 The Paramount Huntington, NY w/ S.G. Goodman

AUG 1, 2023 State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ w/ S.G. Goodman

AUG 2, 2023 Wolf Trap Vienna, VA w/ S.G. Goodman

AUG 4, 2023 Massey Hall Toronto, ON w/ S.G. Goodman

AUG 5, 2023 Artpark Lewiston, NY w/ S.G. Goodman

AUG 6, 2023 Frederik Meijer Gardens Grand Rapids, MI w/ S.G. Goodman

AUG 8, 2023 Brown’s Island Richmond, VA w/ S.G. Goodman

AUG 9, 2023 Salem Civic Center Salem, VA w/ S.G. Goodman

AUG 11, 2023 Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC w/ S.G. Goodman

AUG 12, 2023 The St. Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, FL w/ The Baseball Project

AUG 13, 2023 House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC w/ The Baseball Project

SEP 8, 2023 Hancher Auditorium – Hadley Stage Iowa City, IA w/ Wednesday

SEP 9, 2023 Grand Rapids Riverfest Grand Rapids, MN w/ Amanda Shires, Shemekia Copeland, Dessa

SEP 10, 2023 Bluestem Center for the Arts Moorhead, MN w/ Wednesday

SEP 12, 2023 The Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI w/ Wednesday

SEP 14, 2023 Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Shreveport, LA w/ Lonnie Holley

SEP 15, 2023 Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA w/ Lonnie Holley

SEP 16, 2023 Radians Amphitheater Memphis, TN w/ Lonnie Holley

OCT 7, 2023 Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC