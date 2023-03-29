Jason Isbell shares “Middle of the Morning” off upcoming album ‘Weathervanes’

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have shared the second single off their anticipated new album Weathervanes. It's called "Middle of the Morning" and Jason says "it was about trying to keep my mind from unraveling over the couple of years there," but its tone is calming and hopeful, especially compared to the devastating first single. It's another great one, and you can hear it below.

The new album drops 6/9 via Southeastern Records, but first, Jason has the new Running With Our Eyes Closed documentary hitting HBO on April 7.

Jason and Amanda Shires are also this year's Record Store Day Ambassadors, and the 400 Unit will be on tour this spring and summer, including three NYC-area shows with S.G. Goodman: Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on July 28, Long Island's Paramount on July 31, and New Brunswick's State Theatre on August 1. All dates are listed below.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit -- 2023 Tour Dates

April 5: Sydney, AU - Enmore Theatre

April 6: St Kilda, VIC - Palais Theatre

April 8: Tyagarah, AU - Byron Bay BluesFest

April 22: Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush Seascape Resort

April 28: Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center +

April 29: Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center +

April 30: Scaly Mountain, NC - Bear Shadow Music Festival

May 2: Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater +

May 3: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater #

May 4: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater #

May 6: Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre +

May 7: Lubbock, TX - Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall +

May 9: Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum +

May 11: Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater +

May 12: Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater +

May 13: Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater +

May 14: Little Rock, AR - The Hall +

June 15: Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live !

June 16: Kansas City, MO - Boulevardia

June 17: St. Louis, MO - Open Highway Music Festival

June 18: Indianapolis, IN - WonderRoad Festival

June 22: LaGrange, GA - Sweetland Amphitheatre *

June 23: Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co *

June 24: Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co *

June 29: Palo Alto, CA - Frost Amphitheater ^

June 30: Quincy, CA - High Sierra Music Festival

July 1: Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

July 2: Canby, OR - Clackamas County Fairgrounds ^

July 4: Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

July 5: Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo ^

July 6: Spokane, WA - Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox ^

July 9: Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheatre ^

July 11: Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre ^

July 12: San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay ^

July 14: Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^

July 15: Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre ^

July 16: Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas ^

July 26: Harrisburg, PA - Riverfront Park *

July 27: Boston, MA - Roadrunner *

July 28: Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre *

July 31: Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

Aug 1: New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey *

Aug 2: Washington, D.C. - Wolf Trap *

Aug 4: Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *

Aug 5: Lewiston, NY - Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater *

Aug 8: Richmond, VA - Brown's Island *

Aug 9: Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center *

Aug 12: St Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre &

Aug 13: North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues &

Oct 7: Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

+ w/ Amythyst Kiah

# w/ Angel Olsen

! w/ Adeem the Artist

* w/ S.G. Goodman

^ w/ Deer Tick

& w/ The Baseball Project