Jason Isbell shares previously unreleased ‘Reunions’ song from HBO documentary

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's new HBO documentary Running With Our Eyes Closed is out today. The documentary focuses on the making of Jason's 2020 album Reunions, and according to JamBase, it features "They Wait," a previously unreleased song from the Reunions sessions. That song is also officially streaming today, and it's a great one, with some soaring harmonies from Jason and Amanda Shires. Check it out below.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's new album Weathervanes arrives in June, and two songs from that one are out now.