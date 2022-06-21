Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit announce 2022 Ryman residency
Jason Isbell has a busy tour schedule ahead, with a summer full of dates with his band The 400 Unit, including stops on Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival, and headline shows too. He's just announced he'll return to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium -- where he recorded his 2018 live album -- for his annual fall residency, that happens this year on October 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 and 22.
There's a different opener for each of the seven nights: Peter One (10/14), Grace Group Gospel Choir (10/15), Vagabon (10/16), Kevin Kaarl (10/18), Leyla McCalla (10/19), Amanda Shires (10/21) and Hermanos Gutié (10/22).
Tickets for the Ryman residency shows go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM Central.
Jason's summer tour includes two nights at NYC's The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 1 & 2, and Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on September 3. All dates are listed below.
Amanda Shires has a new album on the way and just announced a tour.
JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT - 2022 TOUR DATES
JUN 23, 2022 Summerfest Milwaukee, WI
JUN 24, 2022 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis Maryland Heights, MO w/ Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer
JUN 25, 2022 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI w/ Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer
JUN 26, 2022 Ruoff Music Center Indianapolis, IN w/ Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer
JUL 1, 2022 Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO w/ Charley Crockett
JUL 2, 2022 Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX w/ Willie Nelson & Family, Brothers Osoborne, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell
JUL 3, 2022 713 Music Hall Houston, TX w/ Jade Jackson
JUL 4, 2022 Q2 Stadium Austin, TX w/ Willie Nelson & Family, Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Asleep at the Wheel
JUL 9, 2022 Palomino Festival Pasadena, CA
AUG 12, 2022 Wildlands Festival Big Sky, MT
AUG 23, 2022 Clay Center Charleston, WV w/ Bully
AUG 24, 2022 Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks Bethlehem, PA w/ Bully
AUG 25, 2022 Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE w/ Yasmin Williams
AUG 26, 2022 - AUG 28, 2022 Beach Road Weekend Martha's Vineyard, MA
AUG 26, 2022 Bold Point Park East Providence, RI w/ Deer Tick
AUG 30, 2022 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT w/ Bully
SEP 1, 2022 The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY w/ Adia Victoria
SEP 2, 2022 The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY w/ Bully
SEP 3, 2022 The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ w/ Shemekia Copeland
SEP 7, 2022 - SEP 10, 2022 Park City Song Summit Park City, UT Jason Isbell Solo
SEP 9, 2022 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA w/ Willie Nelson & Family, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe
SEP 10, 2022 Wilson Center Wilmington, NC w/ Molly Tuttle
SEP 16, 2022 Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival Louisville, KY
SEP 22, 2022 The Salt Shed Chicago, IL w/ Shemekia Copeland
SEP 23, 2022 The Salt Shed Chicago, IL Sold Out w/ Shemekia Copeland
SEP 25, 2022 Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA w/ Olivia Jean
SEP 30, 2022 Mempho Music Festival Memphis, TN
OCT 1, 2022 - OCT 2, 2022 ShoalsFest Florence, AL
OCT 14, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/ Peter One
OCT 15, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/ Grace Group Gospel Choir
OCT 16, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/ Vagabon
OCT 18, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/ Kevin Kaarl
OCT 19, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/ Leyla McCalla
OCT 21, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/ Amanda Shires
OCT 22, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/ Hermanos Gutiérrez
OCT 23, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/ Cimafunk
NOV 6, 2022 Stockholm Waterfront Stockholm, Sweden w/ The Rails
NOV 7, 2022 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Oslo w/ The Rails
NOV 8, 2022 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Oslo w/ The Rails
NOV 9, 2022 Vega Copenhagen, Denmark w/ The Rails
NOV 10, 2022 Festsaal Kreuzberg Berlin, Germany w/ The Rails
NOV 12, 2022 De Roma Antwerp, Belgium w/ The Rails
NOV 13, 2022 Gloria Theater Cologne, Germany w/ The Rails
NOV 14, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands w/ The Rails
NOV 15, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands w/ The Rails
NOV 17, 2022 Eventim Apollo London, United Kingdom w/ The Rails
NOV 18, 2022 O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, UK w/ The Rails
NOV 19, 2022 Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland