Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit announce 2022 Ryman residency

Jason Isbell has a busy tour schedule ahead, with a summer full of dates with his band The 400 Unit, including stops on Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival, and headline shows too. He's just announced he'll return to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium -- where he recorded his 2018 live album -- for his annual fall residency, that happens this year on October 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 and 22.

There's a different opener for each of the seven nights: Peter One (10/14), Grace Group Gospel Choir (10/15), Vagabon (10/16), Kevin Kaarl (10/18), Leyla McCalla (10/19), Amanda Shires (10/21) and Hermanos Gutié (10/22).

Tickets for the Ryman residency shows go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM Central.

Jason's summer tour includes two nights at NYC's The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 1 & 2, and Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on September 3. All dates are listed below.

JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT - 2022 TOUR DATES

JUN 23, 2022 Summerfest Milwaukee, WI

JUN 24, 2022 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis Maryland Heights, MO w/ Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer

JUN 25, 2022 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI w/ Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer

JUN 26, 2022 Ruoff Music Center Indianapolis, IN w/ Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer

JUL 1, 2022 Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO w/ Charley Crockett

JUL 2, 2022 Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX w/ Willie Nelson & Family, Brothers Osoborne, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell

JUL 3, 2022 713 Music Hall Houston, TX w/ Jade Jackson

JUL 4, 2022 Q2 Stadium Austin, TX w/ Willie Nelson & Family, Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Asleep at the Wheel

JUL 9, 2022 Palomino Festival Pasadena, CA

AUG 12, 2022 Wildlands Festival Big Sky, MT

AUG 23, 2022 Clay Center Charleston, WV w/ Bully

AUG 24, 2022 Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks Bethlehem, PA w/ Bully

AUG 25, 2022 Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE w/ Yasmin Williams

AUG 26, 2022 - AUG 28, 2022 Beach Road Weekend Martha's Vineyard, MA

AUG 26, 2022 Bold Point Park East Providence, RI w/ Deer Tick

AUG 30, 2022 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT w/ Bully

SEP 1, 2022 The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY w/ Adia Victoria

SEP 2, 2022 The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY w/ Bully

SEP 3, 2022 The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ w/ Shemekia Copeland

SEP 7, 2022 - SEP 10, 2022 Park City Song Summit Park City, UT Jason Isbell Solo

SEP 9, 2022 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA w/ Willie Nelson & Family, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe

SEP 10, 2022 Wilson Center Wilmington, NC w/ Molly Tuttle

SEP 16, 2022 Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival Louisville, KY

SEP 22, 2022 The Salt Shed Chicago, IL w/ Shemekia Copeland

SEP 23, 2022 The Salt Shed Chicago, IL Sold Out w/ Shemekia Copeland

SEP 25, 2022 Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA w/ Olivia Jean

SEP 30, 2022 Mempho Music Festival Memphis, TN

OCT 1, 2022 - OCT 2, 2022 ShoalsFest Florence, AL

OCT 14, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/ Peter One

OCT 15, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/ Grace Group Gospel Choir

OCT 16, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/ Vagabon

OCT 18, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/ Kevin Kaarl

OCT 19, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/ Leyla McCalla

OCT 21, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/ Amanda Shires

OCT 22, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/ Hermanos Gutiérrez

OCT 23, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN w/ Cimafunk

NOV 6, 2022 Stockholm Waterfront Stockholm, Sweden w/ The Rails

NOV 7, 2022 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Oslo w/ The Rails

NOV 8, 2022 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Oslo w/ The Rails

NOV 9, 2022 Vega Copenhagen, Denmark w/ The Rails

NOV 10, 2022 Festsaal Kreuzberg Berlin, Germany w/ The Rails

NOV 12, 2022 De Roma Antwerp, Belgium w/ The Rails

NOV 13, 2022 Gloria Theater Cologne, Germany w/ The Rails

NOV 14, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands w/ The Rails

NOV 15, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands w/ The Rails

NOV 17, 2022 Eventim Apollo London, United Kingdom w/ The Rails

NOV 18, 2022 O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, UK w/ The Rails

NOV 19, 2022 Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland