Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit release live album of 2016 Athens show

The Jason Isbell Bandcamp live albums keep coming. This one's from night three (December 2) of the 400 Unit's three-night run at Athens' Georgia Theatre in 2016. The set largely features songs from Something More Than Free, Southeastern, and Here We Rest, plus a couple Drive-By Truckers tunes, and though it's not featured on this release, Jason did also cover CSNY's "Ohio" with Centro-matic's Will Johnson during the encore of this show.

As with Jason's other recent Bandcamp live albums, you can stream one track for free ("Flying Over Water") and you have to purchase the album for $10 or more to hear the rest. Stream "Flying Over Water" below.

Jason's previous Bandcamp live albums include Live at the CMA Theater - Nashville, TN - 12/12/17, Live at Innings Festival - Tempe, AZ - 2​/​29​/​20 (which was the 400 Unit's last show before lockdown, and includes the live debut of "Be Afraid" off Jason's great new album Reunions, "Overseas" from that same album, and a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Oh Well"), and Reunions: Live at Brooklyn Bowl (a live album of the excellent livestreamed release show that Jason and Amanda Shires played in celebration of Reunions). Jason also recently released a demo of the song he wrote for A Star is Born, alongside the previously unreleased "Alabama Sky."

You can also find Jason performing as part of the upcoming Newport Folk Festival livestream weekend during a Mavis Staples 80th Birthday celebration on Friday, July 31 at 8:30 PM ET. The day will also feature sets from Mavis herself, Brandi Carlile, Grace Potter, Phoebe Bridgers, and others. Tickets are on sale now.

Tracklist

1. Intro 00:32

2. Flying Over Water 04:13

3. Stockholm 03:40

4. Go It Alone 05:06

5. 24 Frames 03:07

6. Dress Blues 06:24

7. Life You Chose 03:44

8. Traveling Alone 06:17

9. Codeine 06:38

10. Hudson Commodore 03:34

11. Alabama Pines 04:46

12. Yvette 05:42

13. Different Days 05:32

14. Outfit 05:13

15. Speed Trap Town 05:00

16. If It Takes A Lifetime 04:00

17. Cover Me Up 08:32

18. Never Gonna Change 09:20

19. Children Of Children 08:59