Jason Isbell’s daughter interviews dad on Dave Cobb’s new radio show

Dave Cobb, the mastermind Nashville producer behind albums by Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Brandi Carlile, The Highwomen, Colter Wall and more, has launched a new radio show on Apple Music called Southern Accents Radio. Already off to a strong start, the first episode -- which premiered Saturday night - spends its second half looking at the career of Dave's friend and collaborator Jason Isbell, first with a playlist of songs that takes you from Jason's contributions to Drive-By Truckers to his latest solo album, Reunions (which is one of our favorite albums of 2020). It ends in the best way, with a guest appearance by Jason himself and his (and Amanda Shires') daughter Mercy who interviews Jason for the special and very cute segment before they close with a very related song.

The first half of the show is also great, and a look into the mind of Dave Cobb. He starts off with a track by Waylon Jennings who Cobb explains made him realize that he did and could love country music after initially rejecting it for the likes of Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones instead. It's appropriate because Dave's production work on Waylon-influenced artists is doing the same for a new generation. From there it's a great mix of music important to Dave, from tracks I knew well to much appreciated reminders and new discoveries.

You will need Apple Music to listen, but check it out if you can.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, Jason recently released a bunch of live albums: 2016 at NYC's Beacon Theare and 2016 in Athens and from the Country Music Hall of Fame and a set from Innings Festival and the set he and Amanda played to promote the new album during lockdown.

Dave Cobb's latest release is Lori McKenna's album The Balladeer which came out on 7/24.

And, Rest in Peace Justin Townes Earle.

More Dave Cobb in the videos below:

