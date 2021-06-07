Jason Isbell’s ShoalsFest announces 2021 lineup (Drive-By Truckers, Lucinda Williams, more)

After holding its first year in 2019, Jason Isbell is bringing ShoalsFest back to his native Alabama in October for its second year. It happens on October 2 and 3 in McFarland Park and Jason headlines both days with The 400 Unit. The lineup also includes Lucinda Williams, Candi Staton, Amanda Shires, Cedric Burnside, and Farmer Jason on Saturday, and Drive-By Truckers, Centro-Matic, Slobberbone, Pine Hill Haints and Farmer Jason on Sunday.

"We had a whole lot of fun in 2019, so we’re excited to get back to McFarland Park," Isbell says. "It’s the perfect place to enjoy world-class artists and the beauty of the Singing River. These acts are all personal favorites of ours, and we’re proud to bring them to our hometown and show them a good time."

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM CT.

Meanwhile, Jason and The 400 Unit will be on tour starting in the summer and running through 2022, including dates with Lucinda Williams, Joy Oladokun, Brothers Osborne, Rob Aldridge, Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Brittney Spencer, S.G. Goodman, Strand of Oaks, Gabe Lee, and Morgan Wade. See all dates below.

JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT: 2021-2022 TOUR

Jul 10, 2021 Kidd Brewer Stadium Boone, NC An Appalachian Summer Festival

Jul 11, 2021 St. Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, FL *

Jul 17, 2021 - Jul 18, 2021 Under the Big Sky Festival Whitefish, MT

Jul 30, 2021 Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT #

Aug 1, 2021 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO #

Aug 3, 2021 Providence Medical Center Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS #

Aug 4, 2021 First Security Amphitheater Little Rock, AR #

Aug 7, 2021 ACL Live at the Moody Theatre Austin, TX #

Aug 8, 2021 ACL Live at the Moody Theatre Austin, TX #

Aug 9, 2021 ACL Live at the Moody Theatre Austin, TX #

Aug 11, 2021 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Houston, TX #

Aug 13, 2021 Panther Island Pavilion Fort Worth, TX #

Aug 20, 2021 Blue Ox Music Festival Eau Claire, WI

Aug 21, 2021 Cornbelter's Stadium Normal, IL

Aug 22, 2021 Wintrust Field Schaumburg, IL ~

Aug 26, 2021 DeVos Performance Hall Grand Rapids, MI

Aug 27, 2021 Chautauqua Institution Chautauqua, NY

Aug 28, 2021 Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park Harrisburg, PA

Aug 29, 2021 Railbird Music Festival Lexington, KY

Sep 2, 2021 Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center Columbia, SC

Sep 3, 2021 Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL +

Sep 4, 2021 Bonnaroo Manchester, TN

Sep 10, 2021 - Sep 12, 2021 Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Bristol, TN

Sep 11, 2021 Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL ;=

Sep 15, 2021 Met Opera House Philadelphia, PA =

Sep 24, 2021 Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY =

Sep 25, 2021 Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY =

Sep 26, 2021 Virginia Credit Union LIVE! At Richmond Raceway Richmond, VA =

Oct 2, 2021 - Oct 3, 2021 ShoalsFest Florence, AL

Oct 7, 2021 Saenger Theatre Mobile, AL +

Oct 8, 2021 Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS *~

Nov 26, 2021 Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC

Nov 27, 2021 Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC

Nov 28, 2021 The Peace Center Greenville, SC &

Nov 30, 2021 Stifel Theatre St Louis, MO ^

Dec 1, 2021 The Armory Minneapolis, MN ^

Dec 2, 2021 Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI ^

Dec 4, 2021 The Rust Belt East Moline, IL ^

Dec 7, 2021 UPMC Events Center Moon, PA ^

Dec 8, 2021 Akron Civic Theatre Akron, OH

Dec 16, 2021 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA ~

Dec 17, 2021 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA @

Dec 18, 2021 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA &

Dec 19, 2021 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA %

Feb 24, 2022 The Warfield Theatre San Francisco, CA #

Feb 25, 2022 The Warfield Theatre San Francisco, CA #

Mar 1, 2022 The Orpheum Vancouver, BC #

Mar 2, 2022 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA #

Jun 18, 2022 Williamsburg Live - DeWitt Museum - Lawn Williamsburg, VA

Nov 6, 2022 Stockholm Waterfront Stockholm, Sweden

Nov 7, 2022 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Oslo

Nov 9, 2022 Vega Copenhagen, Denmark

Nov 10, 2022 Festsaal Kreuzberg Berlin, Germany

Nov 12, 2022 De Roma Antwerp, Belgium

Nov 13, 2022 Gloria Theater Cologne, Germany

Nov 14, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 15, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 17, 2022 Eventim Apollo London, United Kingdom

Nov 18, 2022 O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, UK

Nov 19, 2022 Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland

* - w/ Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

# - w/ Lucinda Williams

% - w/ Morgan Wade

& - w/ S.G. Goodman

@ - w/ Gabe Lee

~ - w/ Brittney Spencer

^ - w/ Strand of Oaks

+ - w/ Rob Aldridge

= - w/ Joy Oladokun

; - w/ Brothers Osborne