Jason Narducy opening for Bob Mould on solo tour; Split Single share “Satellite”

Bob Mould will be on his "Distortion and Blue Hearts" tour this fall which includes dates with his band -- bassist Jason Narducy and drummer Jon Wurster -- and solo electric shows. Narducy, who has his own band Split Single, will open for Bob on his solo dates, which include Midwest stops in Bloomington, Stoughton, Kalamazoo, Kent, Nelsonville, Cincinnati, St. Louis, and Iowa City.

The tour starts with Bob Mould Band shows, beginning in Boston on 9/16, then hitting NYC (Webster Hall on 9/17), Philly, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (Teragram Ballroom on 10/2), Boulder, Dallas and Austin. All dates are listed below.

Bob is also releasing the fourth and final volume of this Distortion box set series on July 16 via Demon and this one features eight vinyl albums of live recordings from Mould’s solo career and his band Sugar. You can watch a trailer for that below, and you can pick up Bob's 2020 album Blue Hearts in the BrooklynVegan shop.

Meanwhile, Split Single will release a new album, Amplificado, which features Wurster on drums and R.E.M.'s Mike Mills on bass, on June 25, and they've just shared a soaring new single and video, "Satellite." Jason says this was the first song written for the album. “The lyrics are about searching for connection which is something many of us have felt deeply during the pandemic. I wanted the video to capture that feeling of isolation and then the jubilation once a connection is made." You can watch that below.

BOB MOULD BAND - 2021 TOUR DATES

September 16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

September 17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

September 18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

September 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

September 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small’s Theatre

September 22 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

September 24 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theater

September 25 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

September 28 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

September 29 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

October 1 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

October 4 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

October - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

October 6 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

BOB MOULD - SOLO ELECTRIC 2021 TOUR DATES (JASON NARDUCY OPENS)

October 15 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

October 16 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House

October 17 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

October 19 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage

October 20 - Nelsonville, OH - Stuart’s Opera House

October 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall

October 23 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub

October 24 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theater