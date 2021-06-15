Jason Narducy opening for Bob Mould on solo tour; Split Single share “Satellite”
Bob Mould will be on his "Distortion and Blue Hearts" tour this fall which includes dates with his band -- bassist Jason Narducy and drummer Jon Wurster -- and solo electric shows. Narducy, who has his own band Split Single, will open for Bob on his solo dates, which include Midwest stops in Bloomington, Stoughton, Kalamazoo, Kent, Nelsonville, Cincinnati, St. Louis, and Iowa City.
The tour starts with Bob Mould Band shows, beginning in Boston on 9/16, then hitting NYC (Webster Hall on 9/17), Philly, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (Teragram Ballroom on 10/2), Boulder, Dallas and Austin. All dates are listed below.
Bob is also releasing the fourth and final volume of this Distortion box set series on July 16 via Demon and this one features eight vinyl albums of live recordings from Mould’s solo career and his band Sugar. You can watch a trailer for that below, and you can pick up Bob's 2020 album Blue Hearts in the BrooklynVegan shop.
Meanwhile, Split Single will release a new album, Amplificado, which features Wurster on drums and R.E.M.'s Mike Mills on bass, on June 25, and they've just shared a soaring new single and video, "Satellite." Jason says this was the first song written for the album. “The lyrics are about searching for connection which is something many of us have felt deeply during the pandemic. I wanted the video to capture that feeling of isolation and then the jubilation once a connection is made." You can watch that below.
BOB MOULD BAND - 2021 TOUR DATES
September 16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
September 17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
September 18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
September 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
September 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small’s Theatre
September 22 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
September 24 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theater
September 25 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
September 28 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
September 29 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
October 1 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
October 4 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
October - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
October 6 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk
BOB MOULD - SOLO ELECTRIC 2021 TOUR DATES (JASON NARDUCY OPENS)
October 15 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre
October 16 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House
October 17 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
October 19 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage
October 20 - Nelsonville, OH - Stuart’s Opera House
October 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall
October 23 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub
October 24 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theater