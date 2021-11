Jason Sudeikis coaches synchronized swimmers Foo Fighters in “Love Dies Young” video

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis brings his coaching skills to another sport -- synchronized swimming -- in Foo Fighters' new video for "Love Dies Young." He plays a nonspecific European coach brought in to whip an American team (the band) into shape. After a weird inspirational pre-meet speech, the Foos go out and give it their best. It's a real rollercoaster of emotions before an ending that tips its hat to both Caddyshack and Stand By Me. Dave Grohl directed the video, which also recalls a classic '80s SNL sketch. Watch it below.

"Love Dies Young" is off Foo Fighters' new album Medicine at Midnight. They're playing shows in December, and have festival dates lined for 2022 including Welcome to Rockville and Boston Calling. All dates are listed below.

Foo Fighters are also starring in upcoming horror comedy Studio 666.

You can pick up Foo Fighters vinyl in the BV shop.

FOO FIGHTERS - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

12/02/21 - DOLBY LIVE - LAS VEGAS, US

12/04/21 - DOLBY LIVE - LAS VEGAS, US

12/07/21 - GOLDEN 1 CENTER - SACRAMENTO, US

12/09/21 - SAVE MART CENTER - FRESNO, US

02/26/22 - INNINGS FESTIVAL - TEMPE, US

03/15/22 - FORO SOL - MEXICO CITY, MX - THE WARNING, KILLS BIRDS

03/18-20/22 - LOLLAPALOOZA ARGENTINA - BUENOS AIRES, AR

03/22-23/22 - ASUNCIONICO FESTIVAL - ASUNCIÓN, PY

03/25-27/22 - LOLLAPALOOZA BRASIL - SÃO PAULO, BR

03/25-27/22 - FESTIVAL ESTEREO PICNIC - BOGOTÁ, CO

05/22/22 - WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE - DAYTONA BEACH, US

05/27-29/22 - BOSTON CALLING MUSIC FESTIVAL - BOSTON, US

06/08/22 - FLUGHAFEN TEMPELHOF - BERLIN, DE - THE PRETTY RECKLESS, GRETA VAN FLEET

06/10/22 - NOVA ROCK FESTIVAL - NICKELSDORF, AT

06/12/22 - I-DAYS - MILAN, IT

06/14/22 - ST. JAKOB-PARK - BASEL, CH - WEEZER

06/16/22 - CIUDAD DE LAS ARTES Y LAS CIENCIAS - VALENCIA, ES

06/18/22 - ROCK IN RIO LISBON - LISBON, PT

06/20/22 - WANDA METROPOLITANO STADIUM - MADRID, ES - LIAM GALLAGHER, AMYL & THE SNIFFERS

06/22/22 - FESTIVAL DE NIMES - NIMES, FR

06/23/22 - FESTIVAL DE NIMES - NIMES, FR

06/25/22 - EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD - MANCHESTER, UK - ST. VINCENT & LOOSE ARTICLES

06/27/22 - VILLA PARK - BIRMINGHAM, UK - COURTNEY BARNETT & HOT MILK

06/30/22 - LONDON STADIUM - LONDON, UK - ST. VINCENT & SHAME

07/02/22 - LONDON STADIUM - LONDON, UK - COURTNEY BARNETT & HOT MILK