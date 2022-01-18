Jawbox announce albums-focused NYC residency & more 2022 tour dates (BV presale)

Jawbox got back together for their first tour in 20 years in 2019, and they're keeping the reunion going in 2022, with a set at Primavera Sound and European dates with Barrels and Human Impact. They’ve now announced US dates, too. In March, they’ll open the first four dates of the similarly named Jawbreaker’s just-announced Dear You anniversary tour, and play a couple headlining shows, followed by more headlining shows in July.

The July shows include a three-show residency in NYC, happening on July 20, 21 and 22 at Le Poisson Rouge. Each night will focus on a different "phase" of the band, with night one featuring the first two Dischord albums, 1991's Grippe and 1992's Novelty (order on vinyl). Night two will pull from 1994's For Your Own Special Sweetheart, and night three will feature material from their 1996 self-titled album (order on vinyl). The band says, "Rather than playing any of these albums in full in sequence, each night of this residency will concentrate on a different phase of the band and include material we didn’t play on the 2019 tour, with some (minimal) overlap between the setlists." Here's more:

Jawbox formed in its first iteration in 1989. In the long history of this band, a 3-night residency is one thing we never imagined we might do. In our 2019 rededication, we were excited to play some much bigger venues than we ever had before, but smaller venues still feel best. So we are beyond thrilled to announce this 3-night residence at Le Poisson Rouge. We made four full-length records, and each represents a significant mutation in the sound of the band. Our debut Grippe was the quintessential first album: kids inspired equally by hardcore punk and indie rock, searching for a sound with our hearts on our sleeves. Novelty brought an expanded 2-guitar attack and an embrace of a darker, heavier aesthetic. For Your Own Special Sweetheart brought in drummer Zach Barocas, whose rhythmic invention changed the way we wrote songs from the ground up. And the final self-titled album was the sound of that same lineup with a more sure-footed and collaborative songwriting experience, playing more freely in the studio. With three nights to cover four records, rather than playing any of these albums in full in sequence, each night of this residency will concentrate on a different phase of the band and include material we didn’t play on the 2019 tour, with some (minimal) overlap between the setlists. Night 1 will draw heavily from the first two Dischord albums; Night 2 will center on For Your Own Special Sweetheart, and Night 3 will revolve around the final self titled Jawbox album. We’re also excited to curate the bill each night and share the stage with other artists who continue to inspire us.

You can get tickets for the NYC residency, including a pass for all three shows, early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, January 20 at 10 AM ET. Check back here on Thursday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, January 21 at 10 AM.

As mentioned, guitarist/vocalist Bill Bardot parted ways with Jawbox last year, and he'll be replaced by Brooks Harlan of War On Women.

JAWBOX: 2022 US TOUR

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Baltimore, MD Metro *

Friday, March 18, 2022 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo ^

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Portland, OR Roseland Theater ^

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Denver, CO Marquis #

Thursday, March 24, 2022 San Francisco The Fillmore ^

Friday, March 25, 2022 San Francisco The Fillmore ^

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge

Thursday, July 21, 2022 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge

Friday, July 22, 2022 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Washington, DC The Black Cat

* - w/ Moving Targets

^ - w/ Jawbreaker and Team Dresch

# - w/ desPAIR Jordan