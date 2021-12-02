Jawbox drummer Zach Barocas lists his 10 favorite albums of 2021

Jawbox frontman J. Robbins released a new solo song earlier this week, and today we bring you Jawbox drummer Zach Barocas' ten favorite albums of 2021. If you're expecting post-hardcore albums in the vein of Jawbox, think again; Zach's list leans primarily on jazz and modern classical, and a few of these come from drummer/composers like Zach himself. Earlier this year, his Zach Barocas New Freedom Sound project released the new album Four Freedoms (featuring J. Robbins, Gordon Withers, and Mark Cisneros), which is in that same realm. Here's Zach's list, in no particular order:

Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part - Caroline Shaw + Sō Percussion

Promises - Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and The London Symphony Orchestra

Path of Seven Colors - Ches Smith and We All Break

For George Lewis | Autoschediasms - Alarm Will Sound & Tyshawn Sorey

Julius Eastman Vol. 1: Femenine - Wild Up

Now - Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble

Let It Shine - Jeff Coffin and Helen Gillet

Kirtan: Turiya Sings - Alice Coltrane

Susie Ibarra: Talking Gong - Susie Ibarra, Claire Chase, Alex Peh

Uneasy - Vijay Iyer Trio

Earlier this year, Bill Barbot left Jawbox and was replaced by Brooks Harlan (War On Women, Office of Future Plans). Hopefully more shows will be announced soon. They also put out a live album.

Stream Four Freedoms and check out more pics from Jawbox's 2019 reunion shows...