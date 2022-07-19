Jawbox play career retrospective NYC shows this week before DC & Riot Fest

DC post-hardcore greats Jawbox are in NYC this week for three very special shows at Le Poisson Rouge, that each concentrate on a different era of the group. As they wrote announcing the shows, "In the long history of this band, a 3-night residency is one thing we never imagined we might do. In our 2019 rededication, we were excited to play some much bigger venues than we ever had before, but smaller venues still feel best." The lineup for these shows are '90s-era members J. Robbins, Kim Coletta, and Zach Barocas, with Brooks Harlan of War On Women replacing Bill Bardot, who bowed out of the group last year.

Wednesday (7/20) will focus on the Dischord phase of the group and has SAVAK opening; Thursday (7/21) is focusing on the For Your Own Special Sweetheart era of the band and is with Versus; and Friday (7/21) will focus on the latter part of the band's original era with their 1996 self-titled album, and has Ted Leo opening. Three-day passes are sold out, but you can get single-night tickets for Night 1, Night 2 and Night 3. Watch a little bit of Jawbox's rehearsal footage below.

After NYC, Jawbox will play a hometown DC show at Black Cat on July 23, and they head to Chicago in September for Riot Fest, where they'll play Sunday (9/18), with Bauhaus, Sunny Day Real Estate, Bad Religion, and more.

Jawbox also recently released The Revisionist EP, their first new recordings in over 20 years, that has them revisiting three songs from the '90s and covering Wire.

You can pick up Jawbox's 1992 album, Novelty, on vinyl in the BV shop.