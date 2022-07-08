Jawbox rework “Grip” & “Consolation Prize,” cover Wire on ‘The Revisionist’ EP (listen)

Jawbox have released The Revisionist EP which features new versions of "Grip" and "Consolation Prize," plus a cover of Wire's Pink Flag classic, "Lowdown." The band says: "As Jawbox rehearsed for shows with the addition of guitarist Brooks Harlan, we reworked a couple of songs from our first record Grippe. We felt those, as well as a Wire cover, were worth recording." The band's J. Robbins recorded and mixed the EP and the versions of the Grippe songs are definitely a little different and very cool, as is the Wire cover. Listen to that, and the Grippe originals, below.

Jawbox are playing shows this month, including three nights at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge: July 20 focuses on their Dischord era and is with SAVAK; July 21 focuses on the Sweetheart era and is with Versus; and July 22 focuses on their self-titled era and is with Ted Leo. They also play DC's The Black Cat on July 23.

Grab Jawbox's Novelty on vinyl.