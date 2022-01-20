Jawbox’s residency @ Le Poisson Rouge on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

Tickets for nights one (July 20, focusing on the Dischord era), two (July 21, focusing on For Your Own Special Sweetheart), and three (focusing on their self-titled album) of Jawbox's residency shows at Le Poisson Rouge go on BrooklynVegan presale today (1/20) at 10 AM. Use password DREAMLESS. There's also a three-show pass.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 21 at 10 AM.

About the NYC shows, Jawbox say, "Rather than playing any of these albums in full in sequence, each night of this residency will concentrate on a different phase of the band and include material we didn’t play on the 2019 tour, with some (minimal) overlap between the setlists." See all of their upcoming dates, including a few with Jawbreaker, here, and order Novelty and Jawbox on vinyl.