Jawbreaker add fourth and final ‘Dear You’ show in NYC + more dates (tickets on sale now)

Jawbreaker's Dear You anniversary tour continues to quickly sell out, and now they've added a FOURTH (and final) NYC show happening April 30 at Irving Plaza, directly after the previous three, which are all sold out. Like the 4/29 show, this one's with The Linda Lindas, Shellshag, and comedian Chris Gethard. Tickets go on presale at 6 PM today, using the code JETBLACK.

UPDATE (1/21): Jawbreaker also now added a fourth and final Chicago show with Built To Spill and Smoking Popes, and a second Denver date with Descendents, Face To Face, and Samiam.

Updated dates are listed below...

Jawbreaker -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/18/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *$

3/19/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *$

3/24/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

3/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

3/26/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

4/1/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

4/1/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern !

4/7/22 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium #

4/8/22 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium #

4/13/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %

4/14/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %

4/15/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %

4/16/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %

4/27/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza &

4/28/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza &

4/29/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza +

4/30/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza +

* - w/ Jawbox and Team Dresch

^ - w/ Best Coast and The Linda Lindas

! - w/ Face To Face and The Linda Lindas

# - w/ Descendents, Face to Face, and Samiam

% - w/ Built to Spill, Smoking Popes, and Irene Tu

& - w/ The Linda Lindas, Worriers, and Chris Gethard

+ - w/ The Linda Lindas, Shellshag, and Chris Gethard

$ - w/ Kyle Kinane