Jawbreaker add fourth and final ‘Dear You’ show in NYC + more dates (tickets on sale now)
Jawbreaker's Dear You anniversary tour continues to quickly sell out, and now they've added a FOURTH (and final) NYC show happening April 30 at Irving Plaza, directly after the previous three, which are all sold out. Like the 4/29 show, this one's with The Linda Lindas, Shellshag, and comedian Chris Gethard. Tickets go on presale at 6 PM today, using the code JETBLACK.
UPDATE (1/21): Jawbreaker also now added a fourth and final Chicago show with Built To Spill and Smoking Popes, and a second Denver date with Descendents, Face To Face, and Samiam.
Updated dates are listed below...
Jawbreaker -- 2022 Tour Dates
3/18/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *$
3/19/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *$
3/24/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
3/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
3/26/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
4/1/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^
4/1/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern !
4/7/22 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium #
4/8/22 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium #
4/13/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %
4/14/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %
4/15/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %
4/16/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %
4/27/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza &
4/28/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza &
4/29/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza +
4/30/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza +
* - w/ Jawbox and Team Dresch
^ - w/ Best Coast and The Linda Lindas
! - w/ Face To Face and The Linda Lindas
# - w/ Descendents, Face to Face, and Samiam
% - w/ Built to Spill, Smoking Popes, and Irene Tu
& - w/ The Linda Lindas, Worriers, and Chris Gethard
+ - w/ The Linda Lindas, Shellshag, and Chris Gethard
$ - w/ Kyle Kinane