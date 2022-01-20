Jawbreaker add more dates to ‘Dear You’ tour (tickets on sale now)

Jawbreaker's (slightly belated) Dear You 25th anniversary tour went on presale yesterday, and multiple nights have already sold out, so Jawbreaker added third nights in NYC, Chicago, and San Francisco, as well as a second LA show.

The newly-added San Francisco date is March 26 at The Fillmore with Jawbox and Team Dresch, Chicago now includes April 15 at House of Blues with Built to Spill and Smoking Popes, LA now includes April 2 at The Wiltern with Face To Face and The Linda Lindas, and NYC now includes April 29 at Irving Plaza with Shellshag and Worriers. Tickets for all newly-added dates are on presale now, using the code JETBLACK.

UPDATE: Third NYC show already sold out, FOURTH and final NYC show added!

Updated dates are listed below...

Jawbreaker -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/18/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *$

3/19/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *$

3/24/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

3/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

3/26/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

4/1/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

4/1/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern !

4/7/22 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium #

4/13/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %

4/14/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %

4/15/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %

4/27/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza &

4/28/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza &

4/29/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza +

* - w/ Jawbox and Team Dresch

^ - w/ Best Coast and The Linda Lindas

! - w/ Face To Face and The Linda Lindas

# - w/ Descendents and Face to Face

% - w/ Built to Spill, Smoking Popes, and Irene Tu

& - w/ The Linda Lindas, Worriers, and Chris Gethard

+ - w/ The Linda Lindas, Shellshag, and Chris Gethard

$ - w/ Kyle Kinane