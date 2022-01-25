Jawbreaker add more ‘Dear You’ shows with Dillinger Four, Lemonheads, Lucero & more

Jawbreaker have expanded their spring reunion tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Dear You, adding dates in Sacramento, Minneapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, Silver Spring, Atlanta, and Nashville. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Wednesday, January 26 at 10 AM local time, and updated dates are listed below.

The Philly (4/22), Boston (4/23) and Silver Spring (4/24) shows feature direct support from The Lemonheads, who will be performing their album It's A Shame About Ray in full; the Detroit (4/19), Atlanta (5/4) and Nashville (5/6) shows feature direct support from Lucero (who have a well-known cover of Jawbreaker’s “Kiss the Bottle”); the Minneapolis show (4/10) is with Dillinger Four; and the Sacramento show (3/27) has Samiam as direct support.

The tour also includes four sold-out NYC shows with The Linda Lindas, West Coast dates with Jawbox and Team Dresch, and shows with Built to Spill, Best Coast, Face to Face, Descendents, and more. Full details of each stop are in the tour poster below.

UPDATE: Second Detroit show with Lucero and Smoking Popes added for 4/20.

attachment-jawbreaker-tour-2022-expanded loading...

Jawbreaker - 2022 Tour dates

3/18/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

3/19/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

3/20/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre #

3/24/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

3/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

3/26/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

3/27/22 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades^

4/1/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

4/2/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

4/3/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #^

4/7/22 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

4/8/22 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium #

4/10/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore^

4/13/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/14/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/15/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/16/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues #

4/19/22 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall^

4/22/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore^

4/23/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues^

4/24/22 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore^

4/27/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

4/28/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

4/29/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

4/30/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

5/4/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle^

5/6/22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl*^

^ New Date Added

# Tickets Still Available