Jawbreaker announce ‘Dear You’ 25th anniversary tour w/ Jawbox, Built to Spill, Descendents, more

Upon release, Jawbreaker's major label debut Dear You was met with accusations of selling out, poor sales, and mass hatred from longtime supporters, and -- paired with growing tensions between band members -- it led to their breakup. It was not a happy ending for Jawbreaker, but over time, the album became a cult favorite amongst younger generations and it helped inspire so many great punk and emo bands who took off after Jawbreaker's demise. When the band finally reunited in 2017, the Dear You songs were highlights of their set and met with way better reception than they were during the actual Dear You tour, and now, for the album's belated anniversary, Jawbreaker will take Dear You on a 25th anniversary tour. (The 1995 LP turned 20 in 2020, the year all concerts were cancelled, and as the band says, "The last two years don't count.")

The tour includes two-night stands in NYC, San Francisco, and Chicago, as well as individual nights in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, and Denver, and Jawbreaker have lined up an amazing cast of openers, varying by date: the similarly named Jawbox (who also just announced their own headlining tour, including a 3-night residency in NYC), Built to Spill, Descendents, Smoking Popes, Face to Face, Best Coast, Team Dresch, The Linda Lindas, and Worriers. They'll also be joined on select dates by comedians Kyle Kinane (Seattle and Portland), Irene Tu (Chicago), and Chris Gethard (NYC).

Most West Coast dates are with Jawbox and Team Dresch, except the LA show (Wiltern on April 1) which is with Best Coast and The Linda Lindas. Denver is with Descendents and Face to Face, Chicago is with Built to Spill and Smoking Popes, and NYC (April 27 and 28 at Irving Plaza) is with The Linda Lindas and Worriers. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (1/21).

Tour poster with more details, trailer video for the tour, music video for Dear You's "Fireman," and a stream of the full LP below.

Jawbreaker's 1992 album Bivouac meanwhile turns 30 this year, and no word if the band plans on celebrating that anniversary but you can pick up the 20th anniversary vinyl pressing here.

--

Jawbreaker -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/18/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *$

3/19/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *$

3/24/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

3/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

4/1/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

4/7/22 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium #

4/13/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %

4/14/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %

4/27/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza &

4/28/22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza &

* - w/ Jawbox and Team Dresch

^ - w/ Best Coast and The Linda Lindas

# - w/ Descendents and Face to Face

% - w/ Built to Spill, Smoking Popes, and Irene Tu

& - w/ The Linda Lindas, Worriers, and Chris Gethard

$ - w/ Kyle Kinane

