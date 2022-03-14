Jawbreaker ‘Dear You’ tribute LP coming (stream Jonah Matranga & Middle-Aged Queers covers)

For the past few years, Lavasocks Records has been putting out tribute LPs to classic albums from bands who started out in the 924 Gilman scene, like Green Day's Dookie (with Asian Man Records) and Rancid's ...And Out Come the Wolves (with Sell the Heart Records), and now Lavasocks and Sell the Heart are teaming up again for a tribute to Jawbreaker's Dear You, called Lawbreaker - Dear Who?, in belated celebration of the album's 25th anniversary.

Alongside the announcement, we're premiering two of the songs: one from Jonah Matranga, whose classic bands like Far and New End Original took some clear influence from Jawbreaker, and one from fellow Gilman vets Middle-Aged Queers.

Jonah turned "Basilica" into a tender, stripped-down acoustic song, and here's what he says about it: "More than any punk/indie/emo band I can think of, Jawbreaker is actual poetry/prose set to music. Blake has inspired me forever on that level. My main focus while making this take on 'Basilica' was to put the lyrics at the forefront, so people would maybe hear the song differently, hear words they'd never heard, with all that aching imagery laid bare."

Middle-Aged Queers did a version of "Fireman" that they renamed "Fireperson," and they approached it in a way that was inspired by the rawer sound of Jawbreaker's earlier records, as frontperson Shauners explains: "As a '90s Gilman kid who saw Jawbreaker at their 'we’ll never sell out!' show, I remember the jokes cracked about this song and the accompanying music video. The thing is, the song was a total bop. Still is. Flash forward 25 years and it remains one of my favorite Jawbreaker songs. We altered it slightly to reflect contemporary sensibilities and our own flair. The result? Our version sounds like it could be part of the Unfun or Bivouac sessions … and, well … gayer!"

Listen to both and view the full tracklist below.

Jawbreaker are also taking Dear You on a belated 25th anniversary tour this year, including shows with Jawbox, Samiam, The Lemonheads, Descendents, Built to Spill, Smoking Popes, Lucero, The Linda Lindas, Best Coast, Team Dresch, Face to Face, and more. They play four sold-out NYC shows at Irving Plaza in April. All dates here.

Tracklist

Save Your Generation - Lousy Advice

I Love You So Much It's Killing Us Both - Strangers

Fireperson - Middle-Aged Queers

Accident Prone - Badvril

Chemistry - Nobody's Baby

Oyster - Sweeties

Million - Keira Donnelly

Lurker II - Heavy Seas

Jet Black - TVLPA LVNA

Bad Scene, Everyone's Fault - Sarchasm

Sluttering (May 4th) - Danger, INC.

Basilica - Jonah Matranga

Unlisted Track - Preschool

--

25 Newer Bands Every 2000s Emo Fan Needs To Know