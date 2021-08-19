Jawbreaker’s Blake Schwarzenbach & Joyce Manor releasing split 7″ for new comic book series

Jawbreaker's Blake Schwarzenbach and Joyce Manor have teamed up to release a vinyl-only split 7" for Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss' new "post-apocalyptic coming-of-age" comic book series What's the Furthest Place From Here? (named after a lyric from Jawbreaker's "Accident Prone"), which comes out November 10 via Image Comics. The synopsis reads:

The world has ended. Now all that remains are gangs of children living among the ruins. But Sid believes there must be something more out there. When she disappears into the wastelands her gang will risk everything to bring her home. A story about the things that matter most- Your survival, your loved ones, and your record collection.

The accompanying 7" features new songs by Blake and Joyce Manor ("All Night Long" and "Souvenir," respectively), and here's what Matthew tells us about the musical aspect:

When I was a kid I thought stuff like the Sub Pop Singles Club was the coolest thing and I wanted to try to do something like that but with comics. We wanted to do something that was fun for music fans and comic fans and could hopefully help both groups discover new stuff. And we wanted to make something that actually made sense with the story we were telling. And we saw an opportunity to make something that might help comic shops after a brutally difficult year. But all these bands and artists were so generous with their time and support of the project that we figured why not be a little more abusive of their generosity and ask if they'd be willing to donate 100% of the profits from the records to charities we all agree on. And of course all the musicians were excited, so that's what we're doing.

See the comic book cover and a mock-up of the 7" below. More info at furthestplace.com.

Meanwhile, Joyce Manor are celebrating their self-titled debut album with 10th anniversary shows in LA this weekend (sold out) and at NYC's SummerStage in Central Park on September 23 with Turnover, Tigers Jaw, and Prince Daddy & the Hyena (tickets). They also open The Format's 2022 reunion shows in NYC and Chicago.