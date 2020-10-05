Jay Electronica’s long-shelved album ‘Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn)’ finally released

Jay Electronica released his debut mixtape, Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge) in July of 2007, and after years and years of delaying an anticipated debut album, he finally released one, A Written Testimony, earlier this year. During all those album-less years, he had released the tracklist (in 2012) for a second mixtape, Act II: Patents of Nobility (the Turn), which listed guest slots from Kanye West, Serge and Charlotte Gainsbourg, Jay-Z, The-Dream, Sean Combs, LaTonya Givens, The Bullitts, and, bizarrely, former president Ronald Reagan (who died in 2004), as well as a song that appeared to be dedicated to Jay’s ex, Erykah Badu.

That mixtape never saw the light of day, but according to Pitchfork, a leak recently began circulating, which Jay acknowledged in a since-deleted tweet (“i actually tried to block this from coming out, but Allah is the best of planners. ??“), and now it’s finally been released. A few of the aforementioned guest slots didn’t make the final cut, but it has almost the exact same tracklist that Jay revealed back in 2012. It’s only available on TIDAL for now, and you can see the tracklist below. (edited)

Act II: Patents of Nobility (the Turn) Tracklist

1. Real Magic

2. New Illuminati

3. Patents Of Nobility

4. Life On Mars

5. Bonnie And Clyde (feat. Serge Gainsbourg)

6. Dinner At Tiffany's (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

7. Shiny Suit Theory (feat. JAY-Z & The-Dream)

8. Memories & Merlot

9. Better In Tune (feat. LaTonya Givens)

10. Letter To Falon

11. Road To Perdition (feat. JAY-Z)

12. Welcome To Knightsbridge

13. Rough Love

14. Night Of The Roundtable

15. Run And Hide (feat. The Bullitts)

16. 10,000 Lotus Petals