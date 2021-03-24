Jay Som & Palehound announce Bachelor LP (watch “Stay in the Car” video)

Melina Duterte (Jay Som) and Ellen Kempner (Palehound) recently shared the first single from their new joint project Bachelor, "Anything At All." Now they've announced an album as Bachelor, Doomin' Sun, due out May 28 via Polyvinyl. They made the album mostly on their own over two weeks, and it also features contributions from Buck Meek and James Krivchenia of Big Thief, and Annie Truscott of Chastity Belt (who is also Duterte's partner and Routine bandmate). You can see the cover art and tracklisting below.

They've shared a new single, "Stay in the Car," which you can watch the video for below. "I wrote the lyrics to ‘Stay In the Car’ back in December of 2019 when I was in Florida for my partner’s top surgery," Kempner says. "I had run out one afternoon, post op, while he was healing to grab lunch for us and as I was gathering my stuff in the parking lot, a big car pulled up and this absolutely beautiful woman got out. She was dressed all in red, dripping with jewelry and had the most wild fiery mane I’d ever seen. She was yelling at the man behind the wheel asking him what he wanted from the store and I wished I was that man. I wanted to be a part of her life, her best friend, her driver, whatever she wanted me to be. I was completely mesmerized."

"We wanted this song to be a visceral listening experience, inspired by The Pixies and The Breeders," Duterte says. "For the music video, we worked on a two-day shoot with Haoyan of America in Poughkeepsie in extremely cold weather. We all collaborated on the idea that our friendship should be portrayed in a fun and stylish way. Haoyan captured that energy in his own unique and creative lens through his collection of 80s/90s/00s props and toys, CGI, and anything car-themed."

Doomin’ Sun Tracklisting:

1. Back of My Hand

2. Sand Angel

3. Stay in the Car

4. Went Out Without You

5. Spin Out

6. Anything at All

7. Moon

8. Sick of Spiraling

9. Aurora

10. Doomin’ Sun