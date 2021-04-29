Jay-Z curates playlist of Nas songs for Tidal (listen)

Nas went from being one of Jay-Z's biggest influences, to feuding with him in what was one of the biggest rivalries in hip hop history, to putting the feud behind them and becoming friends and collaborators. Now, Jay-Z has curated a playlist of 24 Nas songs for Tidal, featuring songs from the classic Illmatic up through last year's King's Disease. Listen below.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Nas appear together on "Sorry Not Sorry" off the new DJ Khaled album Khaled Khaled, which comes out at midnight (4/30). Stay tuned for that and check out the full tracklist (also featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, DaBaby, H.E.R., Migos, Justin Timberlake, and more) below.

