Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s & more being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, the Go-Go’s, Todd Rundgren, and Carole King will all be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It's Jay-Z and the Foo Fighters' first year of eligibility, and it'll be the second time Dave Grohl is being inducted (following Nirvana's induction in 2014), as well as the second time for Tina Turner (who was previously inducted with Ike Turner in 1991) and Carole King (who was previously inducted with Gerry Goffin in 1990).

The Rock Hall also announced that Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron, and Charley Patton will receive the Early Influence World, and LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads will receive the Musical Excellence World. Clarence Avant, subject of the Netflix documentary The Black Godfather, is this year’s Ahmet Ertegun Award honoree.

Rage Against the Machine, Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, and Dionne Warwick were all on this year's longlist but not inducted.

The induction ceremony will take place on October 30 at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena, and an HBO special will air at a later date.

The Go-Go's meanwhile are giving God Bless The Go-Go's its first-ever vinyl release, and we're giving away a few copies.

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today