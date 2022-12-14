Jay-Z makes playlist of 2022 “Year End Picks”

Back in May, Jay-Z shared a playlist on TIDAL of his favorite songs of 2022 so far, and now that the year's almost over, he's made a new playlist of his "Year End Picks" for 2022. The 40-song playlist features tracks from Lil Uzi Vert, Burna Boy, Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Drake ft. 21 Savage, Benny The Butcher ft. J. Cole, SZA, Metro Boomin ft. 21 Savage and Young Nudy, Future ft. Tems and Drake, Lil Yachty, Vince Staples, Lil Baby, Gunna ft. Future and Young Thug, Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg ft. EST Gee, Snoah Aalegra, GloRilla ft. Cardi B, Nas, Pusha T, Quavo and Takeoff, Ab-Soul ft. Zacari, and more. Stream it on TIDAL.