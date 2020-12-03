Jay-Z reveals his favorite songs of 2020

Like last year, Jay-Z has revealed his favorite songs of the year in the form of a TIDAL playlist (titled "2020 vision COVID 19"). It includes songs by Jay Electronica, Boldy James, Freddie Gibbs, Griselda (Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher), KeiyaA, Drake, Nas, The Weeknd, Beyonce, Sault, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Burna Boy, Jazmine Sullivan, 2 Chainz, Busta Rhymes/Kendrick Lamar, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, Megan Thee Stallion, Roc Marciano, Mach-Hommy, Lil Wayne, Polo G, and more.

Check out the full list below and listen to the playlist at TIDAL.

Jay-Z's Favorite Songs of 2020

Jay Electronica - Universal Solider

Boldy James & The Alchemist - Speed Demon Freestyle

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist - Scottie Beam (ft. Rick Ross)

KeiyaA - Rectifya

Conway the Machine - Spurs 3 (ft. Benny the Butcher & Westside Gunn)

Nas - Car #85 (ft. Charlie Wilson)

Drake - Chicago Freestyle (ft. Giveon)

The Weeknd - Snowchild

Beyonce - BLACK PARADE

Sault - Stop Dem

KeiyaA - Every Nigga Is A Star

Lil Baby - We Paid (ft. 42 Dugg)

Big Sean - Deep Reverence (ft. Nipsey Hussle)

Drake - Laugh Now Cry Later (ft. Lil Durk)

Burna Boy - Onyeka (Baby)

Master KG - Jerusalema (ft. Burna Boy & Nomcebo Zikode) (Remix)

Jazmine Sullivan - Lost One

Lil Baby - Grace (ft. 42 Dugg)

Benny the Butcher - One Way Flight (ft. Freddie Gibbs)

2 Chainz - Southside Hov

Jay Electronica - Ghost of Soulja Slim

Westside Gunn - Allah Sent Me (ft. Benny the Butcher & Conway the Machine)

Westside Gunn - Claiborne Kick (ft. Boldy James)

Busta Rhymes - Look Over Your Shoulder (ft. Kendrick Lamar)

Lil Durk - The Voice

Lil Baby - Emotionally Scarred

Morray - Quicksand

SAINt JHN - Roses Remix (ft. Future)

DJ Khaled - POPSTAR (ft. Drake)

Pop Smoke - Christopher Wwalking

Nas - Spicy (ft. Fivio Foreign & A$AP Ferg)

Travis Scott - FRANCHISE (ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.)

Megan Thee Stallion - Savage Remix (ft. Beyonce)

Roc Marciano - Downtown '81

Roc Marciano - Covid Cough

Mach-Hommy - Squeaky Hinge

Lil Wayne - BB King Freestyle (ft. Drake)

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist - Baby $hit

Polo G - Wishing For A Hero (ft. BJ the Chicago Kid)

Jay Electronica - A.P.I.D.T.A.

--