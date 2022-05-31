JAY-Z shares playlist of 2022 favorites

It's almost halfway through the year, and JAY-Z has made a TIDAL playlist with 22 of his favorite recent songs that are (mostly) from 2022. It includes Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, 42 Dugg & EST Gee, Babyface Ray, Kodak Black, Vince Staples, Kanye West & XXXTENTACTION, Future, Boldy James, Lil Durk, Yo Gotti, and more. Check out the full thing here.

As Okayplayer points out, the playlist's cover photo (above) was taken of JAY-Z and Jae Murphy in a DJ Booth at Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith's 50th birthday party earlier this month.

Last year, JAY-Z sold a majority stake in TIDAL to then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.