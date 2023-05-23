Jaye Jayle preps ‘Don’t Let Your Love Life Let You Down’ (watch “The Party of Redemption” video)

Jaye Jayle (aka Evan Patterson of Young Widows) is releasing new album Don’t Let Your Love Life Let You Down on July 14 via Pelagic Records (pre-order). Following 2020's Prisyn, which Evan created alongside Chelsea Wolfe collaborator Ben Chisholm using the GarageBand app on an iPhone 8 and "no real instruments," he returned to a full-band approach for the new album. He tracked it with his longtime live sound engineer Nick Roeder in a studio built in a converted day-care center, with bass by Todd Cook, drums by Chris Maggio and Neal Argabright, and synths by Corey Smith. He also recruited Patrick Shiroishi to play sax on "The Party of Redemption” and “When We Are Dogs," and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy to sing on the latter. Ben Chisholm returned to mix. "Ben and I made Prisyn together and I have had one of my favorite musical relationships of my life since then. I consider him the secret member of the band at this point," Evan says. "Ben’s ideas are modern and saturated with layers of sonic color. I always describe his mixing as plush, like a velvet landscape. He is a genius to my ears."

We're premiering "The Party of Redemption," a brooding goth-rock song that Evan has this to say about:

Throughout my life it has seemed what most people (including myself) have generally struggled with is their love life. It’s a constant topic of frustration for many. What I’m saying is, what if we just put a little less importance on our love life and just kept our heads and hearts above the deep dark waters. I’m somewhat attempting to rearrange the fairy tales of how love should or shouldn’t go.

The song and its video premiere below. Check out previous single "Black Diamonds and Bad Apples" below as well.

Tracklist

Warm Blood and Honey

The Party of Redemption (feat. Patrick Shiroishi)

Black Diamonds and Bad Apples

That Snake Bite

Tell Me Live

Waiting for the Life

The Florist

When We Are Dogs (feat. Bonnie "Prince" Billy & Patrick Shiroishi)