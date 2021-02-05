Jaz Elise announces debut EP, shares new song “Good Over Evil” (co-prod. Protoje)

Last year, rising reggae singer Jaz Elise signed to Protoje's In.Digg.Nation label and her first release for the label was a new remix of "Fresh & Clean" (ft. Govana), which we named one of the best reggae singles of 2020. Now she has announced her debut EP, The Golden Hour, due March 5 via In.Digg.Nation Collective/Six Course Music/RCA. The 7-song EP features the "Fresh & Clean" remix, as well as the just-released single "Good Over Evil." The new song was co-produced by Protoje and Natural High, and it's a very fine example of the kind of forward-thinking, R&B/hip hop-infused reggae that In.Digg.Nation has become known for.

"I’ve had to be strong like many people that look like me," said Jaz of the song. "The song is just a note to keep going and remain focused no matter what. At the core, it says all things lead with good intentions, burn evil and to speak life."

The EP also features production from J.L.L., iotosh, Ziah, and IzyBeats, and guest vocals by Mortimer. Stay tuned for more details.