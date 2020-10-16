Jaz Elise releases “Fresh & Clean” remix ft. Govana, signs to Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation

Protoje recently promised he'd be signing another artist to his In.Digg.Nation label before the end of 2020, and today he revealed that it's Jaz Elise, the very promising singer who also appeared on In.Digg.Nation's 2019 Rock & Groove Riddim compilation. Along with the signing, Jaz Elise released a new remix of her great 2019 single "Fresh & Clean," produced by J.L.L. and featuring newly-added guest vocals by dancehall star Govana. It's great stuff, and it also comes with a new video that you can check out below.

"The song is about working towards your dreams and allowing yourself to be free, unapologetic and grateful. Go to your full potential and be your happiest self," Jaz says of "Fresh & Clean," before adding, "This is just the beginning to show people the work I’ve been doing in the studio and allowing them to really hear my story and get to know me as an artist. I’ve put all of me into my music and 'Fresh & Clean' is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come."

