Jazmine Sullivan announces 2022 tour

Jazmine Sullivan returned at the beginning of the year with her excellent fourth album, Heaux Tales, and she's now announced a tour supporting it. She'll be on the road in North America throughout February and March of 2022, including stops in Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Detroit, Toronto, Chicago, and more. See all dates below.

The Los Angeles show is at Hollywood Palladium on February 25, and the NYC show is at Kings Theatre on March 17. Tickets for those, and all dates go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 AM local time, with various presale starting Wednesday, December 1 at 10 AM local time.

Jazmine has been busy since releasing Heaux Tales, too, appearing on songs with Curtis Harding, Rick Ross, and Leon Bridges, and releasing a new single of her own, "Tragic." Stream that below.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN: 2022 TOUR

Mon, FEB 14, 2022 Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, Canada

Tue, FEB 15, 2022 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

Thu, FEB 17, 2022 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

Sun, FEB 20, 2022 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

Tue, FEB 22, 2022 Paramount Theatre-Oakland Oakland, CA

Wed, FEB 23, 2022 Ace Of Spades Sacramento, CA

Fri, FEB 25, 2022 Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

Sat, FEB 26, 2022 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

Mon, FEB 28, 2022 Summit Music Hall Denver, CO

Wed, MAR 2, 2022 Irving Music Factory Irving, TX

Fri, MAR 4, 2022 Revention Music Center Houston, TX

Sun, MAR 6, 2022 Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA

Wed, MAR 16, 2022 House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA

Thu, MAR 17, 2022 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Sun, MAR 20, 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC

Tue, MAR 22, 2022 Bogart's Cincinnati, OH

Wed, MAR 23, 2022 House of Blues Cleveland Cleveland, OH

Fri, MAR 25, 2022 The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI

Sun, MAR 27, 2022 The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, Canada

Tue, MAR 29, 2022 Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN

Wed, MAR 30, 2022 House of Blues Chicago Chicago, IL