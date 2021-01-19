Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church & H.E.R. singing at Super Bowl 2021

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will be singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV (that's the 55th Super Bowl) which happens Sunday, February 27 in Tampa, FL. Additionally, H.E.R. has been tapped to sing "America the Beautiful" during the pregame festivities. Accompanying both will be deaf rapper and recording artist Warren "Wawa" Snipe who will perform the National Anthem and "America the Beautiful" in American Sign Language.

The Weeknd will be performing this year's Halftime Show, but as to the teams who will be facing off, that remains to be seen. We'll know after Sunday (1/24) when Tampa Bay Buccaneers play Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills play 2020 Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LV is set for 6:30 PM ET and the game will be broadcast on CBS and streaming via CBS All Access.

Jazmine Sullivan released terrific new album Heaux Tales earlier this month.