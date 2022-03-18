Jazmine Sullivan played Kings Theatre with Tiana Major9 (pics, setlist)
R&B/soul powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan released one of 2021's very best albums with Heaux Tales, and then kept the momentum going with the equally great Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales deluxe edition that added in 10 new tracks, and last night (3/17) she brought her tour to Brooklyn's gorgeous Kings Theatre. She mainly focused on songs from the new album, but also mixed in some older favorites like "Let It Burn," "Holding You Down (Goin' In Circles)," and her classic "Bust Your Windows." She commanded the stage like a seasoned pro, and her voice filled the entire theater, with the crowd singing along to every word.
The crowd also seemed very into opener Tiana Major9, who just released the Fool Me Once EP earlier this week. Stream that and check out more pictures from the show (by P Squared) and Jazmine's setlist below...
Jazmine Sullivan @ Kings Theater - 3/17/22 Setlist (via)
Bodies (intro)
Bust Your Windows
Mascara
Put It Down
Price Tags
Roster
Girl Like Me
Holding You Down (Goin' In Circles)
Lost One
In Love With Another Man
Tragic
Insecure
On Me
BPM
Let It Burn
Need U Bad
Encore:
Pick Up Your Feelings