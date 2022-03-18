Jazmine Sullivan played Kings Theatre with Tiana Major9 (pics, setlist)

R&B/soul powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan released one of 2021's very best albums with Heaux Tales, and then kept the momentum going with the equally great Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales deluxe edition that added in 10 new tracks, and last night (3/17) she brought her tour to Brooklyn's gorgeous Kings Theatre. She mainly focused on songs from the new album, but also mixed in some older favorites like "Let It Burn," "Holding You Down (Goin' In Circles)," and her classic "Bust Your Windows." She commanded the stage like a seasoned pro, and her voice filled the entire theater, with the crowd singing along to every word.

The crowd also seemed very into opener Tiana Major9, who just released the Fool Me Once EP earlier this week. Stream that and check out more pictures from the show (by P Squared) and Jazmine's setlist below...

Jazmine Sullivan @ Kings Theater - 3/17/22 Setlist (via)

Bodies (intro)

Bust Your Windows

Mascara

Put It Down

Price Tags

Roster

Girl Like Me

Holding You Down (Goin' In Circles)

Lost One

In Love With Another Man

Tragic

Insecure

On Me

BPM

Let It Burn

Need U Bad

Encore:

Pick Up Your Feelings