Jazmine Sullivan releases new song ft. H.E.R.; new album ‘Heaux Tales’ out this week

Neo-soul great Jazmine Sullivan is finally ready to follow her excellent 2015 album Reality Show with her first album in six years, Heaux Tales, this Friday (1/8) via RCA.

"Heaux Tales is about my observation of today’s women standing in their power and owning who they are," Jazmine says. "No longer is male patriarchy dictating what it means to be a ‘good girl.’ The truth is, women of all ages have been called a ‘heaux’ at some point in life, whether deserved or not, by some man trying to put us in our place; a place designed to keep us under control, out of the way and usually beneath them. Women are over feeling ashamed about the decision we have made, or chose to make, in regards to our bodies. We are multi-faceted and shouldn’t be defined by any one thing. We all have a journey to make and it’s our choice alone how we get there."

The album includes her two great 2020 singles "Lost One" and "Pick Up Your Feelings," as well as the just-released third single, "Girl Like Me." Over a minimal, drum-less backing, Jazmine and H.E.R. both deliver gritty, soaring, powerhouse vocals that touch on those "good girl" themes Jazmine describes above. It's yet another very promising taste of this anticipated LP, as you can hear for yourself below.

Revisit the two previous singles too: