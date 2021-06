Eight days into 2021, Jazmine Sullivan released Heaux Tales, which remains one of the best albums of the year. Now, over six months later, she's followed it with a new single, "Tragic." It's a chilled-out, soulful R&B song that's just as good as anything on her album, as you can hear for yourself below.

Jazmine plays the virtual Essence Festival this weekend and next, and she also plays the IRL fest Day N Vegas in November.