Jazmine Sullivan touring this summer, including NJ with Jhené Aiko & Queen Naija
R&B/soul powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan has a few festival dates lined up this spring and summer, including New Orleans Jazz Fest, Something In The Water, and Broccoli City, and in between them she'll do a couple of headlining shows. One of them is at Newark, NJ's Prudential Center on June 23, which is a co-headlining date with Jhené Aiko and also features Queen Naija. Tickets are on sale now, and you can see all of Jazmine's upcoming dates below.
Jhené recently returned with a new single, "calm & patient," and she's also playing Lovers & Friends in May.
JAZMINE SULLIVAN: 2023 TOUR
Apr 28 Virginia Beach, United States Something In The Water 2023
Apr 29 New Orleans, United States New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023
May 07 Memphis, United States Beale Street Music Festival 2023
Jun 10 Atlantic City, United States Boardwalk Hall
Jun 23 Newark, United States Prudential Center
Jul 15 Washington, United States Broccoli City 2023
Jul 16 Washington, United States Broccoli City 2023